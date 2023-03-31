Always talk about autism, not just on April 2nd. For this reason, we have titled our appointment on Sunday, World Autism Awareness Day,: “Beyond April 2: A year-long journey, on the side of children with autism and their families”. This is because we think that celebrating a day is important to draw everyone’s attention to autism but above all to remember that autism occurs every day and that there are many people with autism: in Italy there are an estimated one million children, children and adults with autism.