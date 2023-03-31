Home Health Autism awareness day, let’s not leave patients and families alone the rest of the year
Health

by admin
Always talk about autism, not just on April 2nd. For this reason, we have titled our appointment on Sunday, World Autism Awareness Day,: “Beyond April 2: A year-long journey, on the side of children with autism and their families”. This is because we think that celebrating a day is important to draw everyone’s attention to autism but above all to remember that autism occurs every day and that there are many people with autism: in Italy there are an estimated one million children, children and adults with autism.

