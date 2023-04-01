news-txt”>

‘due aprile tuttigiorni’ is back, the Autism awareness campaign launched by La Stella di Daniele Onlus, in collaboration with Atac in Rome, which aims to raise awareness in the community to support families with children and young people on the autistic spectrum, who find themselves having to dealing with a sense of helplessness and strong discomfort in normal everyday situations, such as taking public transport, going to a pizzeria, going into a shop or shopping.



World Autism Day, the spot with Eleonora Daniele

This year La Stella di Daniele is launching a commercial to raise awareness in society of the inclusion of people with autism. Agnese is always the protagonist, a 25-year-old Roman girl with Autism filmed by the camera in situations of daily life while she takes the metro or the bus to take a walk in her city. To open the video, with an invitation to welcome and include people with autism, the journalist Eleonora Daniele, particularly sensitive to the issue.

The commercial, thanks to the collaboration with Atac, will be broadcast on the channels of the Roman transport company from 2 April. Furthermore, thanks to the contribution of Euroma2, a subway car will be covered with images from the ‘due aprile tuttigiorni’ campaign.