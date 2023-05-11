Autism, how to place those growing up in the world of work

We often talk about children and young people with autism or Asperger’s syndrome, with different levels of disability. But what happens when these kids become adults? How can we help them enter the world of work, and what contribution can they make to a society that is still struggling to accept them?

The data is not encouraging: in Italy the people who today prefer to be defined as “on the autistic spectrum” are about one out of 77, but the majority cannot get a job and experience the transition from adolescence to adult life with difficulty.