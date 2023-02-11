Study highlights the steady increase in cases for this reason

Cases of autism are progressively increasing, but this would only be an effect of the under-diagnosis to which the disease has so far been destined. To say it is a study published in Pediatrics by a team from the Rutgers School of Public Health directed by Josephine Shenouda.

According to the researchers, the disorder remains underdiagnosed especially in children without intellectual disabilities and in children of color. It all stems from the false assumption that autism spectrum disorders (ASD) always occur together with intellectual disability: “In the analysis, two out of three children with autism did not have any intellectual disability,” explains Shenouda, however.

Between 2000 and 2016, the scientists studied 7 groups of 8-year-old children, each of which consisted of about 30,000 subjects. During that period, the incidence of autism in children without disabilities … (Continued) read the 2nd page









Keywords | autism, diagnosis, disability,