Autism: “Know that I will always be a person from another planet”

I was later asked if that came as a shock. No, more of a liberation! That same day I started googling – and understanding my life. To understand that it’s wrong to think that an autistic person is someone like Rain Man who can play poker but can’t talk. Because that’s exactly the problem: that I sometimes speak without a period or comma and then I’m surprised when people opt out. That everything has to work according to my own sophisticated system and that I have a hard time with any form of deviation. With small talk, for example. Or also: with the taking of meals as it should actually be. If there is a piece of meat, peas and potatoes on the plate, I eat them all one after the other. A lot of people find this kind of whimsy, but there are advantages to being well planned.

I had never heard David, a roommate, say a word. But now, when it was over and we both took our hands away from our ears, he came towards me. I’ve been watching you, he said, you’re like me. Then he started talking about his diagnosis and how he lived with it.

I went to lectures and otherwise spent my time in front of the computer or behind books. Until this day. I remember standing in the kitchen again with several people and an ambulance driving by outside. Many autistic people find it difficult to bear such shrill noises. But I was to find out first that it was because of that. on autism.

At the age of 22, I had been living in this shared flat for a few weeks. And again I felt like a foreign body. You’re standing in the kitchen, the others are talking, but you don’t really understand. Understands the text, but not what is between the lines. Not why people suddenly laugh or frown and why some go on forever while you yourself are just happy when you can pull the room door behind you again.

I made an appointment with a psychiatrist

After David approached me back then, I made an appointment with a psychiatrist. The time until the diagnosis was made was exciting, a kind of field research. In the subway, at the university, I watched people everywhere and realized what was different with us autistic people. That I find it difficult to maintain eye contact, for example, which I had never noticed before. And suddenly stations in your own biography come together to form a coherent overall picture.

How I always locked myself in the toilet at children’s birthday parties as soon as the guests came, for example. How I was spat on at school and how the few friends I made late were all misfits. And maybe they were even autistic themselves, I ask myself when I think about what we were up to. Namely: never really talked. It was always about activities. do LAN parties. watch series. In between: go to the kitchen, make something to eat. Only briefly, against hunger. And not for socializing.

It is difficult to convey how exhausting it is for me to move in the world of what we autistics call “neurotypicals”. On the other hand, of course, I don’t know what it feels like to be in contact with someone like me as a neurotypical person. As happy as I am about the new opportunities and freedom thanks to therapy and self-made training, I know deep down that I will always be a person from another planet. Someone who, if you will, only comes by occasionally, as a guest

For those who really like that sort of thing: small talk. Or also: look each other in the eye while talking. Really in the eyes. And not, like many of us, on the nose, so as not to confuse the other person. Yes, many of us do!

Where self-expression is becoming more and more important, we are left behind

We are often denied empathy, but from our point of view neurotypical people are often very unempathetic towards us. This phenomenon is also known as the double empathy problem: neither side understands the other. The autistic child, who gets a disadvantage compensation for everyday school life because it has more difficulty in speaking or has to go outside for short breaks from time to time because it would otherwise be too loud, is considered an extra sausage. As if constant sound and being permanently on the air were normal.

Where the diagnosis is a blessing on the one hand – as it was for me then, as I said – on the other hand it also threatens to cement things in a bad direction. Not in the direction of specialness, namely, but in the direction of illness or disorder. I find that difficult.

The fact is: in a society in which extroversion and self-expression are becoming increasingly important, we are left behind. Just this word: sensory overload. I doubt that term even existed 50 years ago. And from time to time I ask myself whether this thing called stimulus filter weakness doesn’t really stand for something that ultimately applies to all people – only that the warning system kicks in comparatively early on in our country?

Less noise pollution, less overexcitement, wouldn’t that be a good way overall? Not to forget all the positive characteristics that we autistics are said to have: structuredness, for example. Reliability. In certain sectors, something like this is very welcome. In the tech industry, for example. In other words: where it is about shaping the future.

What we need is a more conscious approach to neurodiversity

Shouldn’t that make us think? What is right, what is wrong, what is good, what is bad? That’s not what it is about. What we need is a more conscious approach to neurodiversity, a recognition of what really helps us as a society.

Autistic Pride Day has been around since 2005. Every year on June 18th, events are held worldwide on this day to promote more knowledge about the peculiarities of the autism spectrum. And sometimes we just celebrate.

Either way: the world temporarily ticks the other way around, everything revolves around autistic normality. And everyone out there is invited to change perspective and take a look. Hopefully more planetary encounters in the future.

Minutes: Elisabeth Hussendörfer