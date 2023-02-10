Home Health Autism. More precise diagnoses with the ‘motherese’ test
Health

Autism. More precise diagnoses with the ‘motherese’ test

by admin
Autism. More precise diagnoses with the ‘motherese’ test

‘Motherese’ is the complex of language and sounds that mothers use to communicate with young children. A team of researchers at the University of California in San Diego has developed an eye tracking test to quantify children’s attention levels to motherese, with the aim of early detection of any autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Children less attentive to this form of maternal expression are more exposed to Asd.

09 FEB – The attention levels that children pay to ‘motherese’, the language and sounds that mothers use to communicate with young children, can help specialists make an early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

This was highlighted by a team from the University of California in San Diego, which on JAMA Network Open illustrated an eye tracking test to quantify children’s attention levels to motherese. Using this assessment, the scientists were able to reliably identify a subset of children with ASD whose low levels of motherese attention were also associated with reduced language and social skills.

Motherese stimulates children’s attention and learning by helping them develop language skills and emotional responsiveness. The study involved 653 children between the ages of one and two, with or without a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders. In the experiment, each child was shown two videos on one screen, one of a woman speaking ‘motherese’, and another with non-human scenes.

Children without ASD showed high interest in motherese, spending about 80% of their time watching the video, but in children diagnosed with ASD, visual attention spans ranged from 0 to 100% of the time. experiment. The subgroup of children who fixated on motherese less than 30% of the time were accurately identified as belonging to the ASD group; these same children also scored lower on tests of language and social skills.

See also  Smallpox of monkeys, who died in Cuba as commander of the Venetian carabinieri. Germano Mancini was 50 years old

Source: JAMA Network Open, 2023

09 February 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Science and Pharmaceuticals

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl

P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition of hematology and...

Urgency emergency and continuity of care. Here is...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Maria Stella Adami is the new director of...

Malawi, WHO concern over cholera epidemic – Healthcare

Sanremo 2023, Mengoni in the lead ahead of...

Nursing research: Cersi working on home care study

Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA hospital pharmacy...

ADUC – Health – Article

Food supplements: which ones do VIPs use?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy