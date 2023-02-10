‘Motherese’ is the complex of language and sounds that mothers use to communicate with young children. A team of researchers at the University of California in San Diego has developed an eye tracking test to quantify children’s attention levels to motherese, with the aim of early detection of any autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Children less attentive to this form of maternal expression are more exposed to Asd.

09 FEB – The attention levels that children pay to ‘motherese’, the language and sounds that mothers use to communicate with young children, can help specialists make an early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

This was highlighted by a team from the University of California in San Diego, which on JAMA Network Open illustrated an eye tracking test to quantify children’s attention levels to motherese. Using this assessment, the scientists were able to reliably identify a subset of children with ASD whose low levels of motherese attention were also associated with reduced language and social skills.

Motherese stimulates children’s attention and learning by helping them develop language skills and emotional responsiveness. The study involved 653 children between the ages of one and two, with or without a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders. In the experiment, each child was shown two videos on one screen, one of a woman speaking ‘motherese’, and another with non-human scenes.

Children without ASD showed high interest in motherese, spending about 80% of their time watching the video, but in children diagnosed with ASD, visual attention spans ranged from 0 to 100% of the time. experiment. The subgroup of children who fixated on motherese less than 30% of the time were accurately identified as belonging to the ASD group; these same children also scored lower on tests of language and social skills.

Source: JAMA Network Open, 2023

09 February 2023

