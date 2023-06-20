Autism: patient zero died at 89, diagnosed in 1943

In America they call it ‘case 1’. Now Donald Triplett – for all Don – is gone at 89 leaving an unprecedented contribution to medical science and humanity. The case of this child with bizarre behaviors and emotional difficulties led to the first diagnosis of autism in the world.

Patient zero, born in Forest, a small town in Mississippi where he remained all his life, was analyzed at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in the 1943 report entitled ‘Autistic Disorders in Affective Contacts’, which remains a milestone in the identification of autism spectrum disorders. But the first text for the diagnosis of the disease was actually the very detailed 22-page letter sent to the hospital by Triplett’s parents, who punctually and acutely described little Donald’s attitudes, behaviors and oddities.

Don worked for 65 years in the Forest bank and is remembered with great affection by all his colleagues, fellow villagers and the bank administrator: “Don was a unique individual, fiercely independent, always interesting, he played golf, traveled to places exotic frequently. It was unique.” Books and documentary products have been written about Triplett.

