Autism, that’s why we need to intervene at the very first signs (even without diagnosis)

Intervening on small children, indeed very small, still without a diagnosis of autism but with signs of risk, reduces the costs of disability by saving health systems in the long run. And not a little. using a mathematical model the calculations were made by the authors of an Australian research published on Jama Network Open based on the results of a 2021 multicenter randomized study published in Jama Pediatric.
