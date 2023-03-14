More and more people, owners of one or more cars, find themselves grappling with the difficulties relating to the payment of the premiums of RC Auto policies: but some strategies and errors, then, are paid very dearly.

The difficulties of the moment that many citizens are experiencing from the point of view economic and impoverishment, due to the inflation, of resources in wallets, often lead to making wrong choices.

Some of these, for many motorists, they almost taste like the wrong strategy: or rather, a strategy that doesn’t pay. Especially when it comes to RC Auto policies: doing so can cost us dearly.

What are we talking about? It is easy to say: there are choices that many citizens find themselves making, not only in Italy among other things, for obvious reasons of lack of liquidity. But they are gambles.

If we talk about insurance policies, as we know, the companies usually offer us packages which, compared, they may seem to us unthinkable: and others, however, advantageous.

Rc Auto: waivers are not always convenient

It is always like this? No, indeed, almost never: there are customers who, of course, find themselves in the position of having to give up contracts insurance more complex, for their own car, why don’t they have money a enough.

Sometimes, however, saving is never really gain because i risksbecoming, can be greater than they are i advantages of avoiding an expense that seems excessive to us al time.

Very often indeed the insurer confronts us with a choice: the minimum packages, which in themselves are still expensive, and packages that ‘add’ covers more.

Sometimes these additions can seem altogether superfluous, and we can risk committing the naivety of thinking that they are only ways to make money on the side of the insurance.

Insurance: greater coverage lowers risks

In truth, reduce the standard Of coverage of type insurance for a car does not mean saving if we assume everything that can happen to us along our roads.

There are annual or semi-annual premiums of Rc Auto insurance that seem very convenient to us compared to most full-bodiedspecies se si luggage is line.

However, the coverage of these insurances is limited to the minimum wage and does not include those factors and circumstances which, on the contrary, are among the most obvious e diffuse along the roads.

We pass from Kasko to theft and fire, not to mention those of collateral damage: packages that, yes, without a doubt, raise the level of the premium on a half-yearly or annual level. But that protect us in the face of a theft, to damage. Otherwise, we would be the only ones to pay the duty.