Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, lupus and scleroderma. They are just examples of autoimmune diseases. The list would be very long. but what must be remembered is that the presence of people like these must warn on the cardiovascular prevention front. Because, especially in young people, these pathologies could increase the risk of developing heart attacks or other heart diseases earlier.

Autoimmune and Heart Diseases, Research

To signal the need for specific monitoring for almost one in ten people (there would be many patients who deal with autoimmune diseases) is a research conducted by the experts of the Catholic University of Louvain presented at the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC ), published on Lancet.

The analysis, conducted on approximately 22 million medical records in a UK database, indicates that there is a difference in terms of risk that should not be underestimated between those presenting with this type of disease and the rest of the population. The excess risk would be particularly high among younger patients, so much so as to suggest that autoimmune disorders may represent an important variable in causing premature cardiovascular disease.

Impact on the heart almost similar to diabetes

The study results show that patients with autoimmune disease have a substantially higher risk (between 1.4 and 3.6 times depending on the condition) of developing cardiovascular disease than people without an autoimmune disease.

The research started from the investigation on electronic medical records of the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD) from the UK, a very large database of anonymous patient data from around one fifth of the current UK population. A population diagnosed with 19 different autoimmune diseases has therefore been focused on more than 22 million records, correlating what is available with the incidence of twelve different cardiovascular outcomes in the following years and the results have arrived: the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases for patients with one or more autoimmune diseases it was on average 1.56 times higher than for those without autoimmune disease. But there are conditions that further increase the dangers to almost triple the risk profile: among these are scleroderma, Addison’s disease, lupus and type I diabetes.

How the heart suffers

However, the excess cardiovascular risk was present far beyond coronary heart disease: inflammatory phenomena such as myocarditis and pericarditis and thromboembolism were also considered.

But that’s not all: the increase in risk appears particularly high among patients with autoimmune diseases under the age of 55. Yet these conditions are still little considered in terms of cardiovascular prevention. according to Nathalie Conradlead author of the study, “although we have specific measures aimed at diabetic patients, we do not have similar measures for patients with autoimmune diseases.”

On the other hand, cardiology guidelines do not yet mention autoimmunity as a cardiovascular risk factor, when the opposite would be important. In short, we must always consider the presence of pictures that impact the immune system, leading it to the error of unleashing with parts of the organism to which it belongs.

Tailor-made treatment

“Cardiovascular diseases represent one of the most important extra-articular problems in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory diseases with autoimmune pathogenesis – confirms Roberto Caporaliprofessor of Rheumatology at the University of Milan and director of the Department of Rheumatology and Medical Sciences at the Gaetano Pini Hospital.

This is why it is important to control the inflammation linked to these pathologies as early as possible in order to minimize the risk. “In short: those who deal with rheumatic diseases must always carry out a careful evaluation of the cardiovascular risk, in a report that must weigh case by case the benefits of the treatment of the disease and the possible “weight” of the disease itself and of the treatments to keep it under control on the cardiovascular system.

“This means in the first place that the rheumatologist must always carry out the necessary checks, but taking into consideration that failure to control the disease represents an important risk in itself – concludes Caporali. This also impacts on the choice of drugs to use, which must be carefully weighed in consideration of the patient’s cardiovascular risk factors “.