How to fight autoimmune diseases – Newsby.it

What do you know about autoimmune diseases? A subject of which very little is known, but on which it would be good to be informed. In this article we will reveal what they are, how they are treated and how they can be prevented.

Health is one of the most important aspects of life. To live well and as long as possible it would be necessary for each individual to take care of himself. In fact, undergoing periodic treatments and checks should be a good and right habit, to be cultivated from an early age. Unfortunately it is said that you can get sick only in old age. Some pathologies can also arise in the first part of life, and it would be good to catch them in time to have a better prognosis.

However, partly due to lack of time, partly out of fear, partly because one does not give weight to some tunes, one decides to go to the doctor when the situation may have worsened by now. In this regard, it would be necessary to further disseminate the culture of prevention among people, even and above all among the youngest. Very often, in fact, we are not even aware of some types of diseases. For example, autoimmune diseases are quite unknown in the collective imagination, yet they can still be very insidious. Therefore, adequate knowledge on the subject can help prevent and possibly combat them.

Autoimmune diseases: everything you need to know

The human body is a complex machine, very complex. Like all machines, its functioning is due to the combination and gearing of several parts. However, not every piece is always able to perform its function correctly. In this complex system, the immune system plays a very important role. However, should there be any complications, the whole body could be affected. Lhe autoimmune diseases, in fact, which are still talked about and known too little, depend precisely on the dysfunction of the immune system.

An autoimmune disease is generated by an incorrect reaction of the immune system, which, recognizing some tissues as foreign, attacks and destroys them. The glands, skin or joints may be affected. Among the most common we can mention celiac disease, or gluten intolerance, which affects countless people. We then type 1 diabetes, this is also very common among the population. Rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, vitiligo, lupus erythematosus and scleroderma are other names for this type of pathology.



Identifying and diagnosing an autoimmune disease can be very complicated indeed, since the symptoms can be confused with other problems. It must be said that these are mainly chronic diseases, and that therefore the treatment can only serve to prevent the pathological state from advancing. But can autoimmune diseases be prevented? The answer is yes. In fact, through a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet, the possibility of contracting these diseases can be lowered. The consumption of fruit, vegetables, cereals and fish is recommended. It is also good to protect the skin from UV rays, applying creams when you expose yourself to the sun.

