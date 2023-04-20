Automated insulin dosing system (AID) with the FreeStyle Libre®3 sensor from …

Abbott GmbH & Co. KG Abbott Diabetes Care

Technological developments from the world‘s leading healthcare company Abbott have become an important pillar of modern diabetes therapy. The hybrid mylife Loop solution with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is now available to people with type 1 diabetes who are four years old and older or who suffer from insulin-dependent gestational diabetes. Germany is the first country for which the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is approved in connection with the mylife YpsoPump. Launches in the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands are planned for the first half of this year.

The FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor measures every minute[1] the sugar value and automatically transmits it to the smartphone app Cam APS FX. An algorithm in the app processes the data and calculates the required, meal-independent insulin dose. On this basis, the app then controls the insulin response via the mylife YpsoPump. The learning algorithm includes the glucose trends and the respective insulin releases of the past few days in its calculations. Thus, the insulin dosage is becoming more and more precise. Studies show that people with diabetes who need insulin can reduce their psychosocial stress caused by the chronic disease and improve their quality of life by using the mylife YpsoPump with the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor.[2],[3],[4]

“Systems for intelligent, automated insulin dosing can be a real game changer for diabetes therapy because they work reliably and offer a large number of individual settings,” confirms Dr. Stefan Gölz, who already uses the lightweight, compact AID system with the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor in his diabetes practice in Esslingen: “Our experiences after the first practical phase are clear: From a medical point of view, patients who use the mylife Using YpsoPump with the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, from an improvement in long-term sugar (HbA1c value) and the good glucose trend – even at night.”

Figures from the international Type 1 Diabetes Index show very clearly how important it is to precisely adjust the glucose level to prevent diabetes-related complications and secondary diseases. So lose out loud JDRF’s T1D Index In Germany, a person with type 1 diabetes has an estimated 18.5 healthy years if the chronic metabolic disease is not adequately treated. Almost five of those lost “good” years could be gained if these patients had access to devices that automate insulin delivery and glucose monitoring.

