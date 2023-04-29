Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia

Trieste, 28 April – “The Region wants to do its part in an important way so that this campaign registers a wide participation of citizens, as prevention remains the most effective strategy to guarantee people’s health“.

Governor Massimiliano Fedriga said this today in Trieste after taking part in the hepatitis C prevention campaign by undergoing a blood test. The test, free of charge, is aimed at those born between 1969 and 1989.

As explained by the highest exponent of the Regional Council, through blood tests, identifying the virus in its silent phase, it is possible to intervene with a non-invasive treatment and preserving the integrity of the liver, thus reducing complications and mortality.

“In this way – added Fedriga – the patient is healed ensuring that he is kept in good health. I would also like to remind you that, since there is not yet a vaccine for hepatitis C infection, the screening activity becomes fundamental”.

The objective of the regional administration, as underlined by the governor, is to strengthen all prevention processes, “the success of which is based on citizen participation and on the good practices implemented by the health system”.

To book the exam, you can contact the Cup offices of the Healthcare Companies, the call center (telephone 0434 223522) and authorized pharmacies. ARC/DD/Tue

