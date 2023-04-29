Home » Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia
Health

Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia

by admin
Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia

Trieste, 28 April – “The Region wants to do its part in an important way so that this campaign registers a wide participation of citizens, as prevention remains the most effective strategy to guarantee people’s health“.
Governor Massimiliano Fedriga said this today in Trieste after taking part in the hepatitis C prevention campaign by undergoing a blood test. The test, free of charge, is aimed at those born between 1969 and 1989.
As explained by the highest exponent of the Regional Council, through blood tests, identifying the virus in its silent phase, it is possible to intervene with a non-invasive treatment and preserving the integrity of the liver, thus reducing complications and mortality.
“In this way – added Fedriga – the patient is healed ensuring that he is kept in good health. I would also like to remind you that, since there is not yet a vaccine for hepatitis C infection, the screening activity becomes fundamental”.
The objective of the regional administration, as underlined by the governor, is to strengthen all prevention processes, “the success of which is based on citizen participation and on the good practices implemented by the health system”.
To book the exam, you can contact the Cup offices of the Healthcare Companies, the call center (telephone 0434 223522) and authorized pharmacies. ARC/DD/Tue

See also  Cancer, the two general symptoms to watch out for

You may also like

Wissing and Lauterbach want paperless administration

War Ukraine Russia, news. Putin signs law for...

Asthma: Deodorant, oil, laundry – fragrances can make...

NBA, Jack Nicholson returns to his seat on...

Where the obligation of masks remains: from hospitals...

“Dragged into the elevator, I tried to escape...

Federica Panicucci with her heart in her throat:...

Map of the German Weather Service shows where...

After Covid, scarlet fever, already 1,166 cases in...

Clever tips and tricks for tick repellent

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy