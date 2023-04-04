The pandemic from Covid-19before, and the outbreak of war in Ukraine, then, have once again forced Europe to question its own international posture and its relationship with Washington in terms of defence, politics and – obviously – economic relations. An ancient dilemma, which has persisted since the Second World War and which was revealed in all its gravity when in 1954 the proposal for a European Defense Community went up in smoke in the face of resistance from France.

A fluctuating relationship

A fluctuating relationship which, while not questioning the creed of Atlanticism, has been severely tested in the last three years. Certainly, European fragmentation is not conducive to a definitive choice, nor is the continuing absence of a continental leader who takes everyone’s place and who is the “number to call to speak with Europe”, as Henry Kissinger liked to recall. Yet, to closely observe the meeting held between Ursula von der Leyen e Joe Biden in Washington there seem to be no doubts about the idea of ​​a cooperation that resists and that is strengthened on topics such as i critical minerals, indispensable for the clean energy transition and for reducing dependence on China. At the center of the conversation between the two leaders also theInflation reduction Acton which “it is hoped to find common ground”.

Two central themes both for Europe – tied up in economic ties with China – and for the United States, which seem to elect, among other things, von der Leyen as the true political representative of Europe, in the role that suffers from Angela’s withdrawal Merkel and the political stalemate in which she is floundering Emmanuel Macron. The latter has always shown himself to be a champion of the European “national interest”, ever since his time speech at the Sorbonne in 2017. On that occasion, the French president proposed a common military intervention force in Europe and a defense budget shared among the European partners. But also a European border police and an extensive refugee integration and protection programme.

The chill of the Trump era

The Trump administration had alarmed the old continent when, in July 2018, it wrong-footed the Atlantic Alliance by asking the Allies to allocate the 4% of the national GDP to defense spending. At the center of the American crosshairs was above all the Germania, accused of paying too little for its defense: “These countries have started to increase their defense spending since I’m president – thundered Trump on Twitter – but Germany spends 1% and the United States 4% , and Europe benefits from NATO much more than the United States”. The tensions on the Nord Stream they did the rest.

However, if in the past Washington had cooled off its ties with Europe, an accusation also addressed to President Biden until the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the last 12 months make Europe necessarily closely linked to the United States. A bond that perhaps the White House itself hoped to loosen for issues of spending review and to keep their hands free elsewhere, but which geopolitical contingencies have forced to strengthen. After all, Biden’s two visits to Europe in the space of so few months, and in particular the lightning mission to Kiev they dispelled any doubts about the US disengagement in the area.

The European debate on strategic autonomy

And Europe? Exactly as happened with masks and vaccines, it also proceeded haphazardly in supporting Kiev, with patchy humanitarian, military and economic support that reawakened old rivalries and never-dormant bitterness. A uproar in the face of which NATO has rediscovered its raison d’être, if only to regulate what to do.

Europe has depended on the United States for its security since 1945. Even with the end of the Cold War, it was unwilling to invest in capabilities to ensure its common security. Today, however, the debate onEuropean strategic autonomy it’s livelier than ever. Its supporters and detractors regularly clash over how much the continent would gain or lose by reaching it: however, those who support the easing of relations with the United States are forgetting the fact that security has a price and that autonomy means pressing for a decisive increase in spending for defense and security within the member countries, as well as the need for concertation among 27 on this matter.

European security: a question of budget

In light of this, some member states, such as Germany, have abandoned their long tradition of limited military spending by pledging to increase their defense budgets by several billion euros. The European Union has adopted several instruments to support its Member States in joint military procurement efforts and in the development of common defense projects: in its State of the Union addressLast year, President von der Leyen herself announced the creation of the European Sovereignty Fund, aimed at increasing the main European defense capabilities, such as air defense systems, portable air defense systems (Manpad) and ammunition. But this does not seem to be enough: the donations of weapon systems to Ukraine or of vehicles such as the infamous Leopards have shown how some of the European equipment is obsolete and to be scrapped. Strategic autonomy is also a matter of will: the tensions with Washington over the intervention in Afghanistan were the paradigmatic expression of the perennial weakness of the EU: eager to engage in strategic autonomy, but attracted by cheap security, even if that means continuing to rely on the United States, as the current Russian-Ukrainian crisis reveals. Without forgetting, then, how Brexit has made the European task even more difficult.

Where does the “Strategic Compass” go?

Almost a year ago the Union approved, in this direction, the Strategic Compass. An ambitious action plan to strengthen EU security and defense policy by 2030. This compass would point in four main directions: action, security, investment and partners. In the project, the Union intends to create a new force of first entry capable of rapidly deploying up to 5,000 units in various crisis scenarios. This force will have to be able to simultaneously employ land, sea and air assets of the Member States under a single European command. 2023 constitutes a key crossroads for European strategic autonomy: many of the results of the compass are, in fact, expected this year, including regular exercises, the EU space defense strategy and new financing solutions for joint procurement of defense capabilities. But if the feeling that exudes from the movements between Washington and Brussels is that of an abandonment of the aspiration to autonomy, elsewhere in the world (think of the Sahel or the Maghreb) many other non-priority geopolitical challenges persist for the United States that the Europe risks losing by relying exclusively on Atlantic towing.