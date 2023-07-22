Autopsy and CT Scan to Determine Cause of Death of Journalist Andrea Purgatori: Investigation Continues

Autopsy and CT scan to be conducted to determine the cause of death of journalist Andrea Purgatori

ROME – An autopsy is set to be conducted by Tuesday to determine the physical conditions and causes that led to the death of journalist Andrea Purgatori. The autopsy will also be aided by a CT scan as part of the investigation. The decision to conduct an autopsy was made by the public prosecutor’s office, and if necessary, a second technical consultancy will be carried out. This additional investigation is needed to ensure the accuracy of the diagnosis based on tests conducted at the Pius XI clinic.

“We respect the family’s grief and withdraw from the media process. We hope the outcry subsides and we are sure that the technical checks will demonstrate the correctness of the work of Professor Gianfranco Gualdi and Dr. Claudio di Biasi,” says lawyer Fabio Lattanzi, who is defending the two doctors involved in the investigation of Purgatori’s death.

The death of Andrea Purgatori, a well-known journalist, has sparked significant public interest and concern. Purgatori passed away under mysterious circumstances, prompting authorities to take swift action in their investigation. The autopsy and CT scan are expected to provide crucial information regarding the cause of death, shedding light on the events leading up to the journalist’s demise.

The results of these examinations will be crucial in determining whether any medical negligence or other contributing factors were involved in Purgatori’s passing. The investigation seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s death, ensuring transparency and accountability.

As the autopsy is carried out and further investigations take place, the family of Andrea Purgatori continues to grieve their loss. The hope is that the truth will be uncovered through the thorough examination of the evidence and expert analysis.

The proceedings surrounding the death of Andrea Purgatori have attracted significant attention from the media and the public. The journalistic community, in particular, mourns the loss of one of their own and demands clarity in understanding what exactly transpired. The results of the autopsy and CT scan will be eagerly awaited by all parties involved.

The legal defense team representing Professor Gianfranco Gualdi and Dr. Claudio di Biasi remains confident that the technical checks will vindicate their clients. The lawyers urge patience and understanding as the investigation unfolds, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive examination of the evidence before passing judgment.

The investigation into the untimely death of Andrea Purgatori is ongoing, and authorities are committed to providing answers to both the grieving family and the concerned public. The result of the upcoming autopsy and CT scan will play a crucial role in determining the truth behind this tragic incident.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

