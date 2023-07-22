Autopsy Scheduled for Andrea Purgatory: Investigation into Rome Journalist’s Death Continues

Title: Investigation Begins Into Death of Journalist in Rome

On Saturday morning, the prosecutors of the Rome prosecutor’s office assigned the forensic medicine institute of the Tor Vergata hospital to carry out the autopsy on the body of Andrea Purgatory, who died in Rome last Wednesday. The autopsy examination will be carried out on Wednesday and will be preceded on Tuesday by a tac. If necessary, there will also be a possible request for advice.

At the moment, two people – Professor Gianfranco Gualdi and Dr. Claudio di Biasi – are registered for manslaughter in the register of suspects in the proceeding opened by the prosecutors after the report of the journalist’s family members.

The tests will aim to establish the presence of tumor metastases in Purgatori’s brain, their location, and stage, as well as possible traces of ischemia and its severity. Additionally, the exact cause of death, currently attributed to septic pericarditis, will be determined during the autopsy.

Fabio Lattanzi, the defender of the two doctors under investigation, expressed respect for the pain of the family and hopes that the technical investigations will demonstrate the correctness of the work of Professor Gianfranco Gualdi and Doctor Claudio di Biasi.

To prove the hypothesis of manslaughter, it will be necessary to reconstruct what happened in the last three months in the life of the journalist. This includes examining his medical records from his first hospitalization at Villa Margherita on April 24 to his disappearance on July 19. The two suspects diagnosed the journalist with advanced lung cancer with brain metastases, and further clarification is expected from the medical records seized in the private structures that treated him, including Villa Margherita and the Pius XI, as well as the Polyclinic where he died.

The investigation into Purgatori’s death is ongoing, and updates are expected in the coming days. The family, represented by lawyer Gianfilippo Cau and colleagues Alessandro and Michele Gentiloni Silver, is demanding clarity on what occurred over the last three months, including possible misdiagnoses and incorrect treatments. It is anticipated that obtaining an unbiased expert opinion may require seeking expertise beyond the regional borders.

As the authorities seek to uncover the truth, it is evident that a thorough investigation is necessary to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of the journalist.

