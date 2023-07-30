Autovelox and Tutor positions on roads and highways, how to know them with new mobile applications

There will be a lot of Italian motorists on the roads. To reach the holiday destination, motorists will then drive along several hundred kilometres and will pass through several regions where speed limits can vary rapidly. Even the most respectful of motorists can therefore make mistakes. We just have to go in search of the most useful technological tools, namely:

Best apps to know the locations of speed cameras Updated rules on the use of speed cameras

Best apps to know the locations of speed cameras and speed cameras

Radardroid Lite warns with visual and audible signals when the car approaches a mobile speed camera. With its extensive and continuously updated database, it is capable of detecting most speeding detectors. Radardroid has a great warning function as it warns at 1,000 and 500 meters of distance, but also allows you to change the first distance. If you opt for the Pro version of Radardroid, you can use it as a background service, allowing you to use your smartphone without interruption.

Cobra iRadar use the special CloudSource platform. Retrieve data from multiple sources to show accurate information to drivers. iRadar is community based as it allows you to share speed cameras with other users of the platform in real time. This application has Cobra Aura speed system, which detects speed cameras more effectively. It also has a car finder function, which makes it easy to find your car in difficult parking spaces.

iRadar is powered by the Defender Database, the world‘s largest database of red lights and speed cameras. Community updates on work zones, accidents and detours are a real help for motorists. Connects to dedicated Cobra iRadar devices.

Radarbot Free is unique in that it combines real-time data with an offline radar detection system. It has excellent integration with navigation apps like Google Maps. It has a robust and up-to-date database and its Gold version allows you to travel without worrying about network coverage.

More speed camera apps to download for Android and iPhone

Updated provisions in hand, the speed camera must be visible, fixed controls must be pre-signalled with fixed signs and occasional ones with temporary signs, the calibration obligation must also be retroactive. These are some of the most frequent cases, in addition to article 200 of the Highway Code, for which it is possible to lodge an appeal in the event of exceeding the speed limit as per the Highway Code.

We are far beyond the single case envisaged by the Cds, according to which the violation, when possible, must be immediately notified both to the offender and to the person who is jointly and severally obliged to pay the amount due.

A report must be drawn up of the dispute which also contains the declarations that the interested parties request to be included. The minutes, which can also be drafted with the help of computer systemscontains the brief description of the fact ascertained, the essential elements for the identification of the offender and the vehicle number plate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

