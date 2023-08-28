Auweiawanger – health check

Today, on page 3 of the Süddeutsche, there is a full-page article according to which Hubert Aiwanger, the Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria, is said to have distributed an anti-Semitic leaflet with absolutely unacceptable content as a youth. Something like that cannot simply be wiped away with “Jugendsünde”.

The leaflet is printed in the Süddeutsche as a facsimile. It does not contain an author’s name. That it was from Aiwanger is based on statements by people from Aiwanger’s environment at the time. Aiwanger denies the allegations and he threatens legal consequences. The process is a little reminiscent of Weidel’s 2013 emails with the “pigs” from the federal government, who would only act as “puppets of the victorious powers”. Weidel also threatened WELT, which reported on it, with the lawyer at the time. She didn’t do it and today you wouldn’t expect any other sayings from Weidel.

Hopefully Aiwanger doesn’t want to go that route. However, he must credibly distance himself from the content of this leaflet, be it that he can really refute the indications of his authorship brought against him in the Süddeutsche, be it that he admits to his “sinful youth” but convincingly explains why wrote such disgusting rubbish as a teenager back then and what made him become a “normal” badass Niederbayern again in the following years. “Legal steps” alone cannot morally wash him clean. Just as little as the obvious assumption that the old story was not unearthed by chance in the election campaign with the best prospects for the Free Voters.

More worrying than Aiwanger’s past, however, is the present of his supporters. If it’s true, which is also stated in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, that many people don’t want to know more about the matter at all, don’t think it’s that bad and simply think their “Hubsi” is great anyway, or even because of it, then we’re no more far from the situation Trump described before his election: “I could stand on Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose a voter, that’s unbelievable.” It was one of Trump’s few true statements, an accurate diagnosis of the cultural and social divide in America, which he did not help to overcome, but rather deepened during his presidency.

Aiwanger has the chance to deal with it differently.

