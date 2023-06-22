avaay SIGNATURE: Launch of the premium line with medical cannabis from …

Sanity Group GmbH

June makes everything new: the medical cannabis brand avaay Medical from the Berlin Sanity Group is showing itself in a new guise just in time for summer: the brand image has been visually revised and refreshed. In addition, a premium line for the highest-quality buds from the most exceptional Sanity-Craft grow partners is coming under the name avaay SIGNATURE. Modern genetics are at the forefront of SIGNATURE, containing high levels of cannabinoids as well as terpenes with uniquely distinct profiles.

The first flowers of the premium line come from the two renowned Canadian cultivation partners Habitat and fuga, who rely on sustainable and organic cultivation and cultivate high-quality medical cannabis: The craft grower Habitat from British Columbia produces not only cannabis but also organic salmon from its own breeding in a closed aquaponic system. The flowers owe their particularly high quality to the nutrient-rich water from the salmon farm with which they are cultivated. In Quebec, the passionate team at cultivation partner fuga not only produces according to organic principles, but also uses “Living Soil”, i.e. an earth-based substrate with active soil life, which has been in use for four years now.

Strict criteria even after the harvest

The products are subject to the strictest criteria, not only during the cultivation itself, but also after the harvest, in the so-called post-harvest process: First, the craft flowers are dried hanging at low temperatures, then the so-called trimming takes place, i.e. the manicure of the flowers, separating them from other parts of the plant. A manual character trimming is carried out for avaay’s SIGNATURE line, which individually emphasizes the natural structure of the flowers. Finally, the cannabis is stabilized during curing at a precisely controlled temperature and relative humidity – the curing times of the SIGNATURE flowers are particularly long in order to preserve the active ingredients and aromas as best as possible.

New corporate design: avaay Medical in a fresh look

At the same time as the launch of the premium line, avaay Medical is presenting itself with a new visual appearance: the branding is fresher, more dynamic, bolder and based on the rebranding of avaay’s sister brand vaay. The new logo is bold, the fresh colors symbolize the diversity of the various cultivars. The new corporate design of avaay Medical can be discovered online at www.avaay.de and at booth 92 at the “Mary Jane” trade fair in Berlin (June 23-25, 2023).

About avaay medical

The medical cannabis brand avaay Medical of the medical division of the Berlin Sanity Group stands for medical cannabis flowers of the highest quality without radiation. The range includes sophisticated cultivars with handpicked genetics; the needs of the patients, e.g. B. a strong terpene profile, particularly popular cultivars and patient-friendly pricing are the focus. Further information at www.avaay.de.

About the Sanity Group

The Berlin Sanity Group has set itself the goal of improving people’s quality of life through the sensible use of cannabinoids and the use of the endocannabinoid system. The focus is on pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. At the same time, the Sanity Group is also working and researching new medical products, innovative dosage forms and technological products and services for the further development of infrastructure. The Sanity Group, founded in Berlin in 2018, includes Vayamed and avaay Medical (medical cannabis), Endosane Pharmaceuticals (ready-to-use medicinal products), Belfry Medical (medical products) and vaay (wellbeing). The Sanity Group also operates a production facility for cannabis extracts near Frankfurt am Main. More information at sanitygroup.com/presse.

