Avalanche in a gully above Courmayeur: one skier found dead, another missing

These are two men from Sweden. The alarm was given around 13 by other skiers who witnessed the detachment. Due to the persistence of conditions of poor visibility, which do not allow lookouts capable of assessing the residual danger, the search operations were suspended around 7pm

One skier is dead and another is still missing after a Avalanche In the Spanish channelin val Veny, sopra Courmayeur (Aosta). These are two men from Sweden. The alarm was given around 1pm by two other skiers from the same group of freeriders, who remained unharmed and in good condition. The lifeless body found by the rescuers was carried downstream.

Searches in the central part of the channel are not possible due to the high danger which does not allow safe operations. An attempt was therefore made with a helicopterbut due to the persistent conditions of low visibilitywhich do not allow to put lookouts able to assess the residual danger, the operations have been suspended around 7pm.

“The rain it was a major factor in triggering that avalanche and played a role as well thermal shock of the last few hours”, he tells theAnsa Gianluca Marra, head of the Courmayeur station of the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue. “The Spanish channel is not forbidden but it is not recommended. It is descended a few times, it is not very popular compared to other gullies, it is very steep and there are objective dangers“. In February 2019, in that same channel, four skiers were overwhelmed and killed by an avalanche.

