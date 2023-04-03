Mother dies in an avalanche while daughters compete on skis. There is one particularly harrowing story among the victims of the four avalanches that killed two people in the mountains over the weekend.

Verena Stecher, 46, from San Valentino alla Muta was overwhelmed this morning in Van Venosta and her two daughters, Ylvie and Marit, learned the news immediately after crossing the finish line of the Nordic Ski Team Sprint of the Italian Championships in Dobbiaco . For this reason, the official awards ceremony of the last day of the Tricolori at the ‘Nordic Arena’ in the South Tyrolean town have been cancelled.

Ylvie, 19, had just finished second in the sprint in the Youth category. As soon as they told her what had happened she accused an illness. The other victim of the avalanche in Val Venosta is 67-year-old Hans Waldner.

So the tragedies in the mountains do not stop. This morning alone there were three new avalanches in addition to the one from Valle d’Aosta of yesterday. An avalanche in South Tyrol swept away 7 ski mountaineers, causing the death of two of them. It happened on the Tiergarten peak in Vallelunga (Resia), at about 2,700 meters above sea level. Mountain rescue managed to find all the people in the group, but two were found dead, while a third was seriously injured and was airlifted to the Bolzano hospital.

A 27-year-old from Sluderno is hospitalized in Bolzano hospital in hypothermia. The victims were recovered under a meter of snow, the resuscitation attempts of the emergency doctor, who arrived on the spot with the Pelikan 3 helicopter rescue, were useless. After the snowfalls of recent days along the border ridge, the avalanche danger in Vallelunga is currently grade 3 of 5 (marked).

Avalanche above Courmayeur

Another avalanche was released in a gully above Courmayeur and hit three skiers who were proceeding off-piste. One was buried but when the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue arrived by helicopter he had already been pulled out by his companions and was unharmed. A reconnaissance by the rescuers is underway to ascertain that there are no other people involved. The detachment occurred at the base of the ‘Canale del Cesso’, below Punta Helbronner (3,462 metres).

Avalanche in Val d’Ossola

Another ski mountaineer was swept away by an avalanche this morning in Ossola. A mass of snow has detached from Punta Marani, a peak of 3,108 meters above Baceno. Search teams were sent to the scene with an air ambulance. After about an hour of searching, the man was located and reached. He is in very serious condition and was transported by helicopter to the CTO of Turin in red code.