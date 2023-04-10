The death toll from the avalanche that hit the Armancette glacier, in the French Alps, in Haute-Savoie, has risen to six: the Bonneville public prosecutor’s office announced it. “We have just found the sixth victim,” said prosecutor Karline Bouisset, stating that he was “probably” the partner of the 39-year-old woman found dead last night. The man was 42 years old and according to the prosecutor’s office the couple was originally from the suburbs of Lyon. In addition to the couple from Lyon, the victims are a 24-year-old from Beaufortain and a 25-year-old from Lille, as well as two guides from a company from St-Gervais (Haute-Savoie).

The body of one fifth victim it was found on the slopes of the Mont Blanc massif, in the municipality of Contamines-Montjoie. The Bonneville Attorney’s Office made it known today. The avalanche that engulfed the skiers, one of the deadliest in recent years, had a “height difference of 1,600 meters” and “a width of 500 meters”, according to the Haute-Savoie prefecture. In addition to the six victims, the rescue services had rescued one slightly injured and eight uninjured people.

French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed a “thought” to the “victims” of the avalanche. “Our assistance is mobilized to find the people still stuck in the snow. Our thoughts go to them too”, added the head of state on Twitter, a few hours after the avalanche that hit the municipality of Contamines-Montjoie in Haute-Savoie.

Read the full article on ANSA.it