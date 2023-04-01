Home Health Avalanche in Val d’Aosta, two Turin mountaineers missing – breaking latest news
Health

by admin
An avalanche of vast proportions was identified by rescuers on Ladies Castlepeak in the alpine valley of Valtournenche (Aosta), where two Turin ski mountaineers are missing.

Darkness and the danger of other detachments complicated searches: the snow accumulation is located at about 2,400 meters and it was difficult to locate the point of the release. After the first attempts it was night emergency services suspended which will resume at the crack of dawn. The perimeter of the great avalanche that broke off without finding any useful signals was searched on foot for a long time with the Artva, a device for searching for buried people. The avalanche branches out in some points and is also formed by large blocks of snow.

Continue again with the dark also awould expose traders to high risks, given the avalanche danger 4-strong. The Swiss Air Zermatt helicopter, requested in the evening because it was enabled for night flights, then brought back the Alpine Rescue men of the Cervinia financial police and the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue. With the first light of day, search operations can be conducted more effectively, even with the help of canine units.

