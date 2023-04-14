Bertinoro (Forlì-Cesena), 14 April 2023 – At dawn came the news that leaves no more hope: they were lifeless bodies found of aspiring mountain guides swept away by an avalanche in the upper Rhêmes valley, in the Aosta Valley.

Among them was also Elia Meta Della Corna, 37 years old, financier in service at the Entrèves barracks. He had been living in the Alps for about 10 years. It was born in Ravenna, but he later grew up and lived in Santa Maria Nuova, a hamlet of Bertinoro (Forlì-Cesena). After attending the “Comandini” professional institute, Elia entered the Navy and then the Guardia di Finanza, specializing in mountain rescue.

The double surname indicates that he had been entrusted from a very young agetogether with a twin sister Sara, to the Della Corna family, well known in the country, very active in the field of solidarity. To give an idea: immediately after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the Della Corna family took action to lend a hand, making the house of Santa Maria available to refugees. The big heart of Francesco and Mariella Della Corna has led them over the years – after having given birth to three natural children – to take care of many young people, up to 19 people together, in the house in via Bagalona: young people in foster care, elderly people left alone , minors fleeing from difficult environments.

Il brother Mattia is a municipal councilor in opposition to Bertinoro. Elijah, who leaves behind a 5 year old son, wanted to become a mountain guide-mountaineering instructor. Huge bewilderment in his home country.

The farewell of the twin Sara

Elia with his twin sister Sara in a recent photo by the sea

The death of Elia Meta Della Corna broke the heart of his twin sister, Sara. “It’s too much pain. Too. My twin was my whole family, my whole history, my whole past and present. We were. It was me “, are the words that she entrusted to a post on Facebook accompanied by children’s photos flanked by a recent one by the sea.

Sara describes herself as “incredulous that this could have happened”. And she writes that “in my eyes you have always been indestructible, infallible, strong.” She defines Elia “that part of me that is no longer there”, to the point of feel “an unfillable void, a deep laceration and so big that I really feel faint. I miss you so much”. Sara, who has participated in some beauty contests and has had work experience on TV and on some online magazines, is pregnant.

Brother Matthias

Another brother of Elia, the municipal councilor of Bertinoro Mattia, also wrote a poignant farewell message: “You joined Christ on Easter Thursday. I can already imagine you singing God’s praises. The good that exists it is not measurable. My brother, we will meet there”.

Mayor Allegni

Condolences also from the mayor of Bertinoro Jessica Allegni: “I cling to the Della Corna family struck by a tragedy that involves the whole community of Bertinoro and in particular that of Santa Maria Nuova. A family that has always been dedicated to caring for others, like Elia, who has made these values ​​his own project of life. May the embrace and closeness of the entire municipal administration reach them”.