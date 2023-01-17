Home Health Avellino at work from today on Mercogliano’s grass behind closed doors: the programme
Avellino at work from today on Mercogliano's grass behind closed doors: the programme

Avellino at work from today on Mercogliano’s grass behind closed doors: the programme

Avellino has announced the training program that will lead to Sunday’s match against Messina. We start immediately from the grass of Mercogliano, always behind closed doors.

Tuesday 17 January:

– Afternoon session at 15.00
Wednesday 18 January:

– Morning session at 10.30
– Afternoon session at 15.00
Thursday 19 January:

– Afternoon session at 15.00
Friday 20 January

– Morning session at 11.00

The sessions will all be held at the municipal stadium of Mercogliano (AV) behind closed doors.

After training on Friday, the team will leave for the away game, stopping in an intermediate location. Saturday morning there will be the finishing session and subsequent departure for Messina.

