The average additional contribution rate was calculated after evaluating the forecast of the estimator group for the development of income and expenditure of the statutory health insurance (GKV). For the year 2017, the estimators assume total income of 214.75 billion euros. This is compared with the expected expenditure of the health insurance funds of 229.14 billion euros. The financial reserves of the health insurance companies, currently amounting to a good 15 billion euros, are not included in this calculation and are therefore partly available for leeway when determining your individual additional contribution rate.

How high the individual additional contribution rate of a health insurance company actually is for its members is determined by the respective health insurance company itself. It depends, among other things, on how economically a health insurance company works, what financial reserves it has and what other services it offers. In mid-2016, the currently 117 health insurance companies had financial reserves totaling approx. EUR 15.1 billion, which will increase significantly over the further course of 2016.

If a health insurance company increases its individual additional contribution, the members have a special right of termination and can switch to another health insurance company. An overview of the current amount of the individual additional contributions can be found on the website of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds.