An H5N1 variant is worrying scientists. For now, no spread to humans but its contagiousness among mammals suggests keeping your guard up
The fear for thebird flu.
And outbreak on a mink farm in Spain indicates that an H5N1 strain capable of spreading among mammals.
The scientific journal gives ample insight into it Nature.
In October last year, an outbreak was reportedly reported at a mink farm in Carral, Spain. The animal’s mortality rate had risen from 0.25 to 0.77 percent a week when they tested positive for H5N1. Sequencing showed that the animals had been infected with a new variant of the virus and some of the genetic material was associated with a strain circulating among seagulls. Farm managers were forced to cull all 51,986 mink on the farm. Of the farm workers, 11 had been in contact with an infected animal, but all tested negative for H5N1.
This variant constitutes uncharted territory for bird flu – specified Wendy Puryear, virologist at Tufts University in Medford – in the absence of certain specific precautions, the disease could also make the leap between species and spread to humans.
Over the past year, H5N1 has shown increasing transmission capacity between birds and mammals. Infections have been found in about a dozen species in the United States, including raccoons, foxes, seals and grizzly bears. Prior to the Spanish mink case, however, all reported incidents could be attributed to direct contact with contaminated material. Animals – explained Hualan Chen, virologist at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in China – can ingest wild bird droppings or prey on infected animals. This can lead to the development of the disease. The spread among mammals, however, implies that H5N1 may pose a major risk to public health. Minks – write the authors of the Eurosurveillance report referred to in the Nature article – could constitute a potential basin of interspecies transmission between birds, mammals and humans. It is necessary to strengthen the culture of biosafety and biosecurity in this breeding system and to promote the implementation of surveillance programs for avian influenza and other zoonotic pathogens.
The level of danger to humanity, however, is still rather low, experts reassure. If the new strain of H5N1 starts infecting people, health authorities should be able to quickly produce a specific vaccine. Bird flu has consistently caused high levels of disease and high death rates among wild birds and mammals over the past year, so it will be crucial to monitor how the new variant plays out in wild animals. will. We cannot yet make accurate predictions.
January 26, 2023 (change January 26, 2023 | 07:27)
