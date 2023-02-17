The avian alarm goes off in some countries of South Americacon Argentina and Uruguay declaring a health emergency. But the fear of the virus crosses borders and the World Health Organization is sounding the alarm: after the flu has infected some mammals, the fear is that the disease could also reach humans. WHO therefore urges vigilance and, while specifying that at the moment the risk is low, “we cannot assume that it will remain so and we must prepare for any change”. “WHO is working with national authorities to monitor the situation closely and to study cases of H5N1 infection in humans.” Over the past two decades, there have been 868 confirmed cases of H5N1 in humans with 457 deaths, according to WHO.

Emergency throughout South America

The National Service for food safety of Argentina (Senasa) declared a health emergency after detecting the presence of the avian flu virus in a wild bird in the town of Pozuelos, in the province of Jujuy, on the border with Bolivia. “It is our duty to inform of the presence of the virus but also to reassure the population that all the necessary preventive measures have been taken and not to generate alarm,” said Undersecretary of Agriculture and Livestock Jose Bahillo. Indeed, cases of bird flu have been registered in recent weeks throughout the region and the virus appears to have now reached the Southern Cone after having been previously detected in Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia and Uruguay and before that in Canada, United States, Mexico, and in Central America. (ANSA).

In the United States involved 47 states

The health authorities are particularly alarmed by the mutations of the original virus which have allowed new infections on various animal species, especially mammals. Among the breeds affected in America are now also foxes, bearsdolphins, wild birds and a mink farm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued new recommendations for those working in poultry farms: everyone must wear gloves and masks and avoid touching the animals. It is the first time since 2016 that bird flu has hit the United States and it is the strongest wave ever recorded. “The size of the ‘outbreak’ and the number of animal species affected is unprecedented,” noted University of Massachusetts virologist Nichola Hill. The recent contagion among mink is alarming: “this infectivity – he specified – is new, we had never seen it before. For now, the mutation capable of transmitting the virus to humans has not appeared and may not appear never, but every time it’s like pulling the data and we have to be careful”.

From birds to small mammals: avian flu has made the leap of species

L’Oms

After the recent detection of bird flu in mammals, the World Health Organization calls for vigilance but also seeks to address fears of large human outbreaks. There have also been “several reports of infections in mammals including mink, otters, foxes and sea lions” in recent weeks. This has sparked growing concern. Last month, Ecuador reported the first case in South America in a human, a nine-year-old girl, who has been in contact with backyard poultry. WHO is also “continuing to work with manufacturers to ensure that, if necessary, supplies of vaccines and antivirals are available for global use” and recommends “not to touch or collect dead or sick wild animals, but to report them to local authorities”.

What is it

AND a viral infection that normally spreads among birds. However, some bird flu viruses can infect people. Symptoms can range from a mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (difficulty breathing), shock, and even death.

How is contact with man

The main risk factor for humans is exposure in contaminated environments with high circulating viral load and in close contact with infected animals, whether alive or dead. Markets for live birds, various stages of poultry processing, such as slaughtering, plucking, handling of carcasses are therefore situations at risk. Some human cases of influenza A(H5N1) have been linked to the consumption of poultry blood dishes raw and contaminated. As far as human-to-human transmissibility is concerned, the currently available data do not demonstrate a high infectivity of these viruses, although there have been some cases determined by close and prolonged contact.

Symptoms

In many patients with avian influenza A(H5) or A(H7N9) virusThe disease has an aggressive clinical course. The common initial symptoms are high fever (greater than or equal to 38°C) and cough followed by symptoms involving the lower respiratory tract, including wheezing or difficulty breathing. Upper respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat or cold are less common. Other symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bleeding from the nose or gums, encephalitis and chest pain. Complications of infection include severe pneumonia, hypoxemic respiratory failure, multiorgan failure, septic shock, and secondary bacterial and fungal infections.