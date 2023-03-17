The images of seagulls and other birds killed by flu on the shores of Lake Garda have struck everyone. But it is above all the poultry industry that has so far suffered the worst consequences of the largest outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus ever recorded.

This is why farmers and the European Union have succumbed to what has so far been a taboo, here as overseas: from 12 March in fact, animals and goods from countries where animals are vaccinated against this disease can be imported and exchanged in Europe, harmonizing the rules on animal vaccination from above.