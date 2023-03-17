Home Health Avian flu: the EU gives the green light to the vaccination of chickens
Health

Avian flu: the EU gives the green light to the vaccination of chickens

by admin

The images of seagulls and other birds killed by flu on the shores of Lake Garda have struck everyone. But it is above all the poultry industry that has so far suffered the worst consequences of the largest outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus ever recorded.

This is why farmers and the European Union have succumbed to what has so far been a taboo, here as overseas: from 12 March in fact, animals and goods from countries where animals are vaccinated against this disease can be imported and exchanged in Europe, harmonizing the rules on animal vaccination from above.

See also  Xbox's game-streaming hardware and TV app may be coming soon

You may also like

Candida auris, the super fungus isolated in a...

Corona-News: Every third employee is absent due to...

Alternative to cow’s milk: This is what happens...

Eating disorders, who to contact? The best centres,...

Cutting an olive tree: what should you pay...

Tax reform, the news of the enabling law:...

Concern/Hüppe: Traffic light risks continued existence of independent...

children and the elderly are the population groups...

Popular breakfast ingredient: Six oatmeal mistakes can make...

Inflammation of the corners of the mouth –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy