Experts have been repeating this for a long time. To avoid new infectious emergencies, it is necessary to act on a preventive level. Each subsequent intervention, as happened against Sars-CoV-2, “equivalent to having to deal with a situation that is already an emergency”, in the words of Stefano Bertuzzi, the managing director of theAmerican Society of Microbiology.

Words that explain how important was the health intervention adopted by the veterinarians of the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the province of La Coruna in October, after detecting a jump in the species of the influenza virus highly pathogenic avian infection from birds to an entire herd of nearly 52,000 mink.