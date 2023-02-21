Home Health Avian flu: virus alarm in seagulls in Holland – Medicine
Health

Avian flu: virus alarm in seagulls in Holland – Medicine

by admin
Avian flu: virus alarm in seagulls in Holland – Medicine
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – The Dutch Wildlife Health Center has reported an increase in seagull deaths due to bird flu in the Netherlands. Currently, the presence of the virus has been confirmed in 5 specimens, but tests on other animals are underway. It is now feared that with the onset of spring, when birds tend to form colonies, the concentration of many birds in the same area could facilitate the spread of the virus.

“At the moment – mid-February 2023 – there are signs that highly pathogenic avian influenza is leading to increased mortality among black-headed gulls in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. We would urge everyone to pay attention and report any findings of sick or dead black-headed gulls», writes the institute in a note.

The latest findings concern black-headed gulls; the five specimens positive for the A/H5N1 virus were found in different areas of the country, especially in South Holland.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy