(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – The Dutch Wildlife Health Center has reported an increase in seagull deaths due to bird flu in the Netherlands. Currently, the presence of the virus has been confirmed in 5 specimens, but tests on other animals are underway. It is now feared that with the onset of spring, when birds tend to form colonies, the concentration of many birds in the same area could facilitate the spread of the virus.



“At the moment – mid-February 2023 – there are signs that highly pathogenic avian influenza is leading to increased mortality among black-headed gulls in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. We would urge everyone to pay attention and report any findings of sick or dead black-headed gulls», writes the institute in a note.



The latest findings concern black-headed gulls; the five specimens positive for the A/H5N1 virus were found in different areas of the country, especially in South Holland.



