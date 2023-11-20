Home » Avian Influenza Returns to Italy: Health Authorities on High Alert and Vaccines Ready
Avian Influenza Returns to Italy: Health Authorities on High Alert and Vaccines Ready

The return of avian influenza, also known as H5n1, has once again raised concerns in Italy, particularly in the Veneto region. The highly pathogenic virus, which has the potential to infect not only birds but also mammals and humans, was discovered in a farm in the Padua area, prompting health authorities to take immediate action.

The H5n1 virus, first highlighted in 1997, has the ability to mutate quickly and has been found to infect humans since 2003. While there are no known cases of human-to-human transmission, the possibility remains a concern. The recent outbreak in the Veneto region has sparked alarm as the virus has the potential to jump species and pose a danger to larger mammals, including pigs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has alerted the presence of the highly pathogenic virus in the region, prompting health authorities to activate the health protection protocol. This includes culling and disposal of infected and non-infected animals on the affected farm, as well as the establishment of a safety perimeter and red zone to contain the spread of the virus.

While the passage of the virus to humans has occurred mainly in highly promiscuous environments, health authorities are urging vigilance and caution. Two vaccines have been developed and are ready to be used in case of widespread outbreak, emphasizing the need for preparedness in the event of a global pandemic.

The recent resurgence of avian influenza serves as a reminder of the potential threats posed by infectious diseases and the importance of continued surveillance and response measures to protect public health.

