Avian nightmare in Naples, 50-year-old patient hospitalized at Monaldi in very serious conditions

I suspect case of bird flu. In serious condition a 50 years old from Scafati struggling between life and death in the respiratory resuscitation department ed ECMO of the Colli di Napoli hospital. At the moment it is only a suspicion that could be reflected in the results of the laboratory tests for the subtyping of the flu, expected in the next few days.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Avian influenza is a disease of birds caused by a type A influenza virus, which can be either low or highly pathogenic. In recent epidemics, starting from 2003, the ability of this virus (H5N1 subtype) to directly infect humans has been documented, causing acute forms of flu which in some cases led to death. In the case in question, the only certain fact at the moment is that it is a type A flu, ascertained by the first analyzes carried out at the Scafati hospital where the 50-year-old, who arrived already intubated from the emergency room of the Nocera Inferiore hospital , was observed before being transferred to the Cotugno hospital and then, from there, to the Monaldi hospital.