Avian nightmare in Naples, 50-year-old patient hospitalized at Monaldi in very serious conditions

I suspect case of bird flu. In serious condition a 50 years old from Scafati struggling between life and death in the respiratory resuscitation department ed ECMO of the Colli di Napoli hospital. At the moment it is only a suspicion that could be reflected in the results of the laboratory tests for the subtyping of the flu, expected in the next few days.
Avian influenza is a disease of birds caused by a type A influenza virus, which can be either low or highly pathogenic. In recent epidemics, starting from 2003, the ability of this virus (H5N1 subtype) to directly infect humans has been documented, causing acute forms of flu which in some cases led to death. In the case in question, the only certain fact at the moment is that it is a type A flu, ascertained by the first analyzes carried out at the Scafati hospital where the 50-year-old, who arrived already intubated from the emergency room of the Nocera Inferiore hospital , was observed before being transferred to the Cotugno hospital and then, from there, to the Monaldi hospital.
The man, a resident of Scafati, contracted the flu virus in the family. AND arrived on Friday afternoon at the emergency room of theUmberto I of Nocera Inferiore with very serious respiratory insufficiency, determined by bilateral pneumonia. Excludedthrough the result of a swab, the hypothesis dthe Covid, the patient was transferred to the “Mauro Scarlato” of Scafati, center specializing in respiratory diseases, but on his arrivalo, meanwhile ascertained that it was type A flu, the doctors of the intensive care unit directed by Dr William D’Aniello they understood that ordinary therapies of ventilation they wouldn’t have been enough to save him: necessary to resort to particular life-saving technique called “ECMO” (ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation)available only at the Colli hospital in Napleswhich has been used several times during the pandemic. Athrough a specific heart-lung machine, the procedure it guarantees blood oxygenation in patients with compromised respiratory function. «It is – he explains Salvatore Virno, medical director of the department of Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Intensive Care ofCotugno, who together with the head of the department, doctor Rosanna DeRosa, took charge of the patient on Friday sera – of a machine which, in cases in which pneumonia has compromised respiratory exchanges, allows blood to be withdrawn from the patient’s body in a continuous cycle, oxygenated and reintroduced into the venous systemo, waiting for the pneumonia to subside e the lung regains its vital functionsi». The patient was therefore attached to the machinery, in the respiratory resuscitation department din the “Critical Area” department, directed by professor Antonio Corcione.«We have to thank – added Dr. Virno – the resuscitation colleagues of the Mauro Scarlato hospitalThat they immediately understood That massive cardiorespiratory failure from which the patient suffered would have resulted in cardiogenic shock or, in any case, multi-organ failure due to lack of oxygen. Without the timely attachment to Ecmo he would have had no hope». Now yesI await the results of the laboratory tests per the subtyping of influenza A. «We do not exclude – Virno confirms – it may be dell’type H5N1 flu, or avian flu, given the particular aggressiveness. The patient contracted the virus in the family and had no previous pathologies. His conditions are stable at the moment, but it will be necessary to wait at least ten days to verify the effectiveness of the therapy».