Avian nightmare in Naples, 50-year-old patient hospitalized at Monaldi in very serious conditions

I suspect case of bird flu. In serious condition a 50 years old from Scafati struggling between life and death in the respiratory resuscitation and ECMO department of the Colli hospital in Naples. At the moment it is only a suspicion that could be reflected in the results of the laboratory tests for the subtyping of the flu, expected in the next few days.

Avian influenza is a disease of birds caused by a type A influenza virus, which can be either low or highly pathogenic. In recent epidemics, starting from 2003, the ability of this virus (H5N1 subtype) to directly infect humans has been documented, causing acute forms of flu which in some cases led to death. In the case in question, the only certain fact at the moment is that it is a type A flu, ascertained by the first analyzes carried out at the Scafati hospital where the 50-year-old, who arrived already intubated from the emergency room of the Nocera Inferiore hospital , was observed before being transferred to the Cotugno hospital and then, from there, to the Monaldi hospital.

The man, a resident of Scafati, contracted the flu virus in the family. He arrived at the emergency room on Friday afternoon.Umberto I of Nocera Inferiore with very serious respiratory insufficiency, determined by bilateral pneumonia. Excluding, through the result of a swab, the hypothesis of Covid, the patient was transferred to “Mauro Scarlato” of Scafati, center specialized in respiratory diseases, but upon his arrival, having ascertained in the meantime that it was type A flu, the doctors of the intensive care unit directed by Dr. William D’Aniello understood that ordinary ventilation therapies would not have been sufficient to save him: it was necessary to resort to the particular life-saving technique called “ECMO” (ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) available only at the hospital of the Hills of Naples, to which it is used several times during the pandemic.

Through a specific heart-lung machine, the procedure guarantees blood oxygenation in patients with compromised respiratory function. “It is,” he explains Salvatore Virno, medical director of the Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Intensive Care department of Cotugno, who together with the department manager, Dr. Rosanna DeRosa, took charge of the patient on Friday evening – of a machine which, in cases where pneumonia has compromised respiratory exchanges, allows blood to be withdrawn from the patient’s body in a continuous cycle, oxygenated and reintroduced into the venous system, waiting for the pneumonia regress and the lung regains its vital functions.

The patient was therefore attached to the machine, in the respiratory resuscitation department of the “Critical Area” department, directed by the professor Antonio Corcione. «We have to thank – added Dr. Virno – the resuscitation colleagues of the Mauro Scarlato hospital, who immediately understood that the massive cardio-respiratory insufficiency from which the patient suffered would have caused a cardiogenic shock or, in any case, a multiorgan insufficiency from lack of oxygen. Without the timely attachment to Ecmo he would have had no hope». Now we await the results of the laboratory tests for the subtyping of influenza A. «We do not exclude – confirms Virno – it could be the H5N1 type flu, or avian flu, given the particular aggressiveness. The patient contracted the virus in the family and had no previous pathologies. His conditions are stable at the moment, but we will have to wait at least ten days to verify the effectiveness of the therapy ».

