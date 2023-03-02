The 11-year-old girl who died of bird flu in Cambodia was hit by a new variant of the virus, different from the one that caused thousands of wild bird deaths globally. To reveal it Erik Karlsson, the scientist who sequenced the samples taken from the little girl. At first, experts feared that the young lei might have been infected with the world‘s most prevalent subtype that is spreading in some mammalian species and which, as of 2020, lei has infected a handful of people.