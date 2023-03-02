Home Health Aviaria, Cambodian girl killed by a new variant of the virus
Health

Aviaria, Cambodian girl killed by a new variant of the virus

by admin
Aviaria, Cambodian girl killed by a new variant of the virus

The 11-year-old girl who died of bird flu in Cambodia was hit by a new variant of the virus, different from the one that caused thousands of wild bird deaths globally. To reveal it Erik Karlsson, the scientist who sequenced the samples taken from the little girl. At first, experts feared that the young lei might have been infected with the world‘s most prevalent subtype that is spreading in some mammalian species and which, as of 2020, lei has infected a handful of people.

See also  Diet, how to get satisfied without gaining weight? Beware of the empty calories in these foods

You may also like

what it is, what are the symptoms, the...

Kabayeva and the “fortune” of loving Putin- breaking...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

“It would cost a million dollars in the...

ongoing investigation, delays across the board

Bird flu, the H5N1 virus has mutated: little...

Low back pain: which are the most effective...

Menarini: 4.15 billion turnover in 2022, +6% on...

The side effects of radiotherapy, things will be...

Kiev: Russian missiles on Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead. Zelensky:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy