Avilés Chamber of Commerce Announces First Edition of ‘Sustainable Home’ Exhibition

The Avilés Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of a new event to its fair calendar. The first edition of the sustainability and well-being exhibition at home, ‘Sustainable Home’, will be held at the La Magdalena Exhibition Pavilion at the end of next year. This event is part of the collaboration agreement signed between the Chamber of Commerce and the Casa Decor platform last October.

The Chamber of Commerce has stated that Avilés will be the center of decoration and sustainable living during the event. The exhibition aims to highlight products, materials, and brands that promote well-being and health at home. This includes a focus on furniture, decoration, household goods, energy-saving, IoT, and healthy living sectors.

The Sustainable Home Show will showcase the latest developments in the manufacturing and design of sustainable and healthy products. It will also feature projects by professionals that incorporate these sustainability features in their designs. The event will explore how the use of natural products and harmonious decoration can have a positive impact on physical and mental health.

Additionally, the exhibition will have a dedicated space for pets, showcasing sustainable pet food and promoting the care and well-being of pets at home.

The Chamber of Commerce expects over a hundred brands from across the country to participate in the show. The event aims to attract eight hundred professional accreditations and an estimated 3,000 visitors during the open days for the general public. The economic impact of the event is projected to be around 1,200,000 euros for the Avilés region.

Casa Decor, a renowned interior design and lifestyle platform, will be collaborating in the organization of the event. Casa Decor has been hosting exhibitions in Madrid since 1992, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in furniture design, materials, technology, and home habitat.

The ‘Sustainable Home’ exhibition promises to be a unique opportunity for professionals and the general public to explore sustainable living options and discover how to improve their lives through the comfort and materials in their homes.

