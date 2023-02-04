This morning, Thursday 2 February 2023, a press conference was held to present the new agreement between the Healthcare Companies of Ferrara, Avis of Ferrara and Fidas of Renazzo. The meeting was attended by Dr Monica Calamai, General Manager of the University Hospital and Local Health Authority of Ferrara; dr. Gianluca LodiImmunohaematology and Transfusion Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara; David BrugnatiProvincial Avis President; Sergio MazziniMunicipal President of Avis; Paul TassinariVice President Fidas Renazzo.

The collaboration with the third sector it is, and will increasingly be, strategic for the provision of qualified health services. From this point of view, the Associations that deal with blood donation play a very important role. And the collaboration between the University Hospital and Ausl of Ferrara, with AVIS and FIDAS Renazzohas been renewed and made more operational through the stipulation of a new agreement valid for the three-year period 2022/2024.

THE CONVENTION. The deed defines in detail the collaboration between the two Health Authorities and the Associations that operate in the provincial territory, both as regards the actual activity of blood collection, and for the initiatives aimed at further increasing the awareness of citizens on this aspect and, consequently, to increase donations.

Projects will therefore be shared aimed at:

– qualify the network of collection points to increase logistical efficiency and to improve donor management;

– increase the loyalty and generational turnover of donors;

– further implement the self-sufficiency margins of the Ferrara area and the Emilia-Romagna Region, with respect to the need for blood and its derivatives;

– implement the creation of plasma-derived drugs.

For example, the project which sees the activation of a third device for the donation of plasma in apheresis falls within the context of these objectives, thanks to which it is possible to improve the response to the national need for plasma-derived drugs. The equipment, which is added to the two already supplied at the UDR of Ferrara, can also be used in other collection points in the province.

With respect to the classification of collection points, the renovated Avis office in Argenta should also be mentioned – with decidedly higher levels of comfort and hospitality than the previous one – created in collaboration with the Intercompany Technical Activities Operations Unit.

IMPORTANT PROJECT OBJECTIVESlinked to the promotion of the donation and to the figure of the donor:

– promote the voluntary, associated, periodic, anonymous, free and responsible donation of blood and blood components, by informing citizens about the solidarity values ​​of donation, the method of collection and the appropriate therapeutic use of blood and its products for the improvement of health, on correct lifestyles and related issues;

– promote donor awareness, information, training and retention;

– promote the development of organized volunteering for blood donation and its associative network;

– ensure computerized management of the activities carried out by blood donor associations and federations through specific data exchanges;

– promote donor protection, understood in its broadest form in terms of ethical, legal and health value;

– promote the continuous improvement of quality management systems in the activities carried out by the Associations and Federations of blood donors (accreditation);

– encourage the development of health promotion programmes, specifically dedicated to blood donors, and the enhancement of the related epidemiological observatory;

– ensure donor hemovigilance;

– define the methods of interaction with the reference Transfusion Service;

– guarantee the carrying out of the training of the personnel involved in the health activities of associative collection of blood and its components. On the latter aspect, the collaboration agreement with the Training and Updating Service of the two Health Authorities is of great importance, by virtue of which the training plans and paths for the integration of health personnel in the Collection Unit will be able to be more qualified and ECM accredited.

PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION AND DONATIONS DATA. The above objectives are pursued through:

– carrying out information initiatives on the solidarity values ​​of voluntary, associated, periodic, anonymous, unpaid and responsible donation of blood and blood components;

– the development of initiatives and programs of information, social communication, health education, training of citizens;

– the recruitment and retention of donors, especially young ones;

– the protection of donors and recipients and the promotion of health aimed at blood donors and the population in general, with particular regard to the world of schools and universities;

– the support of specific projects regarding donors, donations and the use of transfusion therapy;

– continuous improvement of quality through the development of good practice and the organization of specific continuous training programmes.

Currently there are 17 collection points of the two associations: 16 of Avis located in Ferrara, Argenta, Bondeno, Cento, Codigoro, Comacchio, Copparo, Lagosanto, Massa Fiscaglia, Mesola, Mirabello, Ostellato, Poggio Renatico, Portomaggiore, Vigarano Mainarda and Voghiera , and one of Fidas in Renazzo.

During 2022, 23,485 units of whole blood and plasma were donated (21,985 AVIS and 1,500 Fidas Renazzo); there were 821 (plus 17 on 2021) donation days (774 Avis, 47 Fidas).

THE IMMUNOHEMATOLOGY AND TRANSFUSION SERVICE deals with the assignment and delivery of blood components (concentrated red blood cells, platelets and plasma), with the collaboration of the Pharmacy that manages the treatment of blood products. Blood components and blood products are obtained from the donation of blood/plasma by AVIS and FIDAS. The donated blood and plasma are analyzed (biological validation of the donated units) and processed (decomposition of the whole blood and sending to the plasma fractionation industry) by the processing center of the Area Vasta Centrale located at the Ospedale Maggiore in Bologna. The S. Anna Transfusion Department receives blood components ready for clinical use from the Major, while the Pharmacy receives blood products (albumin, coagulation factors and Ig vein) from industry.

The Immunohaematology Operating Unit is also home to the therapeutic hemapheresis clinic (it is the only center in the province) where plasma and erythrocyte exchanges, haemofiltration, stem cell collection, photochemotherapy, bloodletting and blood transfusions are performed. The Service is also home to the Bone Marrow Donor Center where, from 2015 to 2022, 50 donations were completed.

During 2021, the service assigned 24,964 units of blood components and performed over 72,000 laboratory tests (compatibility groups, antibody searches and maternal-fetal incompatibility prevention tests). It is currently made up of 5 doctors, 2 biologists, 1 coordinator, 9 laboratory technicians, 5 professional nurses and 1 OSS.

In the photo, from left: Mazzini, Brugnati, Calamai, Lodi, Tassinari.