AVIS Calls for Inclusion of Blood and Plasma Donation in Electronic Health File

AVIS, the largest Italian donor association, has called for the inclusion of information on blood and plasma donation in the new Electronic Health File (FSE). This comes after the State-Regions Conference issued a favorable opinion on the draft decree on the ESF 2.0.

Gianpietro Briola, the national President of AVIS, stated that while they welcome the reform of the Electronic Health Record, they agree with the recommendation to expand the contents of the file. They hope that blood and plasma donation will soon be included, as has already been done for organ donation.

Briola emphasized the importance of integrating data from the blood collection system as essential information in the ESF documents. This integration would support the professional figures of the National Health System and simplify the services offered to citizens, such as the search for collection centers and the booking of donations.

The inclusion of blood and plasma donation information in the Electronic Health File would provide comprehensive and valuable data for healthcare professionals, while also making it easier for citizens to access and utilize donation services.

The AVIS’s call for the inclusion of blood and plasma donation information reflects their commitment to improving healthcare systems and ensuring the availability of necessary resources for patients in need.

The reforms to the Electronic Health Record are seen as a positive step in enhancing healthcare services in Italy. By including information on blood and plasma donation, the system would be able to provide a more holistic approach to medical care and support. This would ultimately benefit both healthcare professionals and citizens.

It is hoped that the authorities will consider AVIS’s recommendation and take the necessary steps to integrate blood and plasma donation information into the Electronic Health File. This development would further optimize healthcare services and facilitate the process for individuals who wish to contribute through blood and plasma donation.

Overall, AVIS’s advocacy for the inclusion of blood and plasma donation information in the Electronic Health File demonstrates the organization’s dedication to improving healthcare systems and ensuring the well-being of citizens.

