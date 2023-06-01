Avis: the number of donors is rising, but donations are holding back (01/06/2023)

I am 1,253,183 donors enrolled in AVIS (over 5 thousand more than in 2021), while the donations of blood and blood components go down a 1.958.748 (over 21 thousand less than the previous survey). This is the photograph taken on December 31, 2022 by Avis, the largest Italian blood donor association.

“These are numbers that must call all of us to deep reflection,” commented the President of Avis Nazionale, Gianpietro Briola, at the end of the general assembly of the association, held in Bellaria Igea Marina last weekend. «The increase in donors demonstrates our ability to sensitize, involve and include more and more people, stimulating in them the values ​​of dedication and civic sense which are the founding elements of our being Avisini.

The availability of the volunteers is absolute, but that alone is not enough», added Briola. «The drop in donations, in fact, should not be attributed to the lack of will of the citizens, but to the organizational difficulties of the transfusion centers, grappling with a shortage of health personnel. Precisely from this point of view, we welcomed the approval by the Senate of the so-called Health and Energy Decree which allows theemployment of medical personnel in training in entities and associations that carry out blood and blood component collection activities. It is a solid regulatory support who intervenes for limit the difficulties in organizing collection in the area and which gives continuity to a virtuous path aimed at achieving self-sufficiency of plasma-derived drugs. A goal that is still far away, given that national data tell us that in terms of plasma collection, Italy did worse than 2020, the first year of the pandemic».

World blood donor day 2023

This data is released a few weeks before World Blood Donor Day 2023, to be held Wednesday 14th June. The theme chosen for this year by the World Health Organization is the importance of donating periodically and regularly: a highly topical issue also for our country, where the donation index is still at 1.6% (this means that each donor makes this gesture of generosity on average less than 2 times a year).

Therefore, it is essential to stimulate an increase in donations and above all to sensitize young people, so that they can overcome fears, reluctance and false myths that too often keep them away from donation.

It is no coincidence that during its Assembly AVIS presented the new AVIS communication campaign which is aimed above all at the 18-25 year old target entitled “Get involved, donate blood”.