Avoid allergies – new guide for parents

Mönchengladbach – If you are affected by allergies yourself, you want to avoid this in your offspring. The new guide summarizes the current recommendations of the professional societies in a comprehensible way, so that parents-to-be can get good information here.

The number of children and adults with allergies, asthma, urticaria and neurodermatitis is constantly increasing. What the clinical pictures have in common is that they occur individually in very different ways.

Can I prevent my child from getting itchy, scratched skin, a sneeze with red eyes or even a feeling of tightness in the chest?

Anyone who suffers from neurodermatitis, hay fever or asthma would like to protect their offspring from developing allergic diseases. But is that possible? Don’t genes play a major role in determining whether someone becomes allergic?

In the new guide “Avoiding allergies” we present what is possible in the context of prevention. All parents are addressed – including those without allergic diseases in the nuclear family. Because the current recommendations apply to all offspring – with and without allergy risk.

To order free of charge at:

German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB)
At the Eickesmühle 15-19. 41238 Moenchengladbach
Tel.: 0 21 66 64 788 20
E-Mail: [email protected]

