Avoid bear attacks on humans or react correctly

Although we humans have put wild animals on the back burner and encounters with them are therefore very rare, they are not unlikely, as the incident in Italy in which a jogger was killed by a bear proves. We are aware that the danger still exists and that we should react as adequately as possible in such cases to protect ourselves, after all we are all out and about in forests and mountains. And knowing how to protect yourself in the event of a bear attack on humans can save lives.

Bear Attack on Humans – How to properly deal with bears

In a fight between bear and man, the animal is unquestionably superior. So it makes sense, of course, not to let a fight come about in the first place, but to scare off the bear as much as possible. Sounds like a joke with these dimensions, but there are actually reactions on your part that could chase the animal away. What do you do if you have an unwanted encounter with a bear?

Prevent encounters with bears

Of course, it is worth avoiding an encounter in the first place to minimize the risk of a bear attack on humans. For this purpose, you should know the following:

1. Warn the bear with noises

Bears don’t like them loud noises, so this is already a good preventive measure. Of course, we don’t mean that you should walk through the forest with a drum roll. But chatting in a group, singing a few hiking songs, or simply tying a bell to your shoe or backpack is quite effective. So the bear already knows that someone is nearby and can withdraw in peace. Because believe us, he doesn’t attach much importance to meeting you either. So the surprising encounter, in which the wild animal could feel the urge to defend itself, is avoided.

2. Look for signs of bear presence

Also, be careful when walking signs, which could indicate that bears are nearby – fresh paw prints, droppings or similar. You’d better stop your trek if you notice anything like this to avoid bear attack on humans.

3. How to handle food properly

Just when you get a camping or a picnic has planned, you have various delicacies in your luggage (scented cosmetic products also attract them). Don’t forget, however, that it’s not just dogs that have a sensitive sense of smell. Bears also depend on it and can find something tasty from a great distance – if the food is also sizzling on a fire and giving off a strong smell (you’d better avoid it), it’s all the easier for them, of course. After your feast, pack up any leftovers and rubbish that might attract wildlife. All this then goes back into the backpack and you store it at a greater distance from your campsite (at least 50 meters away).

Avoid bear attack on humans when encountering each other

How do you act correctly when the animal suddenly appears in front of you? It all depends on the situation and the animal itself. In general:

4. Stay away from them

Bears generally value their calm and will not attack unnecessarily. On the contrary, as soon as they suddenly notice people at a seemingly quiet campsite, they flee. If they don’t do that right away, you can also make loud noises (e.g. shouting or making noise with metal objects) and wave your arms to scare them off.

But beware! Grizzlies are much more aggressive in this regard and cannot be deterred in this way. On the contrary, it would only provoke them. Black bears are inherently more peaceful than brown bears, for example, but they can also climb. So you don’t need to feel safe from them on trees. Although grizzly bears and black bears do not live in Europe, you might encounter them on a holiday.

If you spot a brown bear while hiking, draw its attention without approaching it. Shout and wave your arms. If he sees you, keep talking out loud. Under no circumstances should you make threatening movements or even throw objects at him. Walk quietly (and loudly) if distance allows, or retreat backwards.

5. If deterrence fails, retreat

The bear just doesn’t seem to want to run away? The biggest mistake you can make is to run away. Don’t let the bear’s crowd fool you, they’re faster than you might think! Running away quickly would encourage them to attack you. That’s why it’s important to remain calm despite all the fear, even if the animal sits up. That is no attacking position, as many believe, but only gives him a better overview. Keep your eyes on the bear and slowly move backwards. You should talk a lot and loudly.

6. Should there be a bear attack on humans

If the animal decides to attack despite being calm (possible with older and more aggressive specimens), all you can do is play dead (with the grizzly, that should be your first reaction). We emphasize once again that running away or even counterattacking would be fatal. The correct pose to assume is lying on your stomach with your hands behind your neck/back of your head. In this way you make it clear to the animal that you are not looking for trouble and do not pose a threat. If it still sniffs at you or touches you with its paws, stay calm. Also, be patient and give the bear enough time to retreat. Only when there is a sufficiently large distance can you also make off (without any hassle!).

7. Stay away from cubs!

Yes, these bears are really incredibly cute and probably also curious about you and playful, but that should never tempt you to play with them. Don’t even take the time to take a photo. Because as relaxed as bears can be, nothing drives a female bear more mad than the belief that something could happen to her offspring. And believe us, the mother is never far from her cubs. So notice small bears, make a calm and slow retreat to avoid bear attack on people.