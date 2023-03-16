Home Health Avoid chronic back pain | News.at
Health

Avoid chronic back pain | News.at

by admin
Avoid chronic back pain | News.at

Back pain is a widespread disease: almost two million people in Austria are affected. On yesterday’s Back Health Day, experts from MedUni Vienna reported on options for treating and preventing back pain.

The older a person, the more often complaints appear. More than one in three people over the age of 60 is affected, and one in five people under the age of 60 is affected. “With comprehensive, guideline-based diagnosis and therapy, a large part of the healthcare costs could be saved by avoiding chronic pain,” said Richard Crevenna, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine at MedUni Vienna.

For the most part (80 percent) lower back pain is not considered to be a threat, unless there are organic causes such as a herniated disc, a fracture or osteoporosis. In these cases, experts recommend drug-based pain therapy, movement and training therapy, but also heat applications, which usually lead to success within six weeks. If not, a specialist diagnosis is recommended.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Internist doctors, with arrival of the cold beware of the heart - Medicine

You may also like

Which is better broccoli or cauliflower? Here’s which...

German Bundestag – Left calls for language mediation...

Bridge over the Strait, from society to the...

Dienst’s phase 3 INDIGO study evaluating vorasidenib in...

Juventus, Allegri: “A key match in Freiburg would...

why it comes, how it manifests itself and...

Lecture on Mindfulness: The Cherry Blossom – Meaning...

Meloni: «Minimum wage? It is not a solution,...

Ligabue, I wouldn’t change my life for any...

“Statins are bad for me and supplements don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy