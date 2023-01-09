In times of cold and flu we show you a way to avoid a cold without fail and at no cost. Here’s how

December was the month of the Christmas festivities, but also of an incredible flu epidemic that brought the health system to its knees and millions of Italians went to bed. In fact, many people have spent the Christmas holidays in bed or in the company of coughs, chills or the classic runny nose. A situation that has caused many problems for people.

Therefore, January too will be a particularly difficult month to deal with in terms of health, as the long tail of influenza and ailments will drag on for a long time yet. So what to do? Do we have to break down and convince ourselves that sooner or later it will hit us too? Not at all. In this article we show you in way to avoid colds without fail and at no cost. Here’s how to do it and what are the best methods.

How to avoid colds without fail

The last few weeks have been marked by an incredible increase in cases of influenza and respiratory viruses that have enticed millions of Italians. According to experts this is due to the fact that we have resumed not wearing masks and that many of the virus that hadn’t ′′ hit ′′ us between 2020 and 2021 have now found a free way. Indeed, many are sickly and facing difficult days, but what can be done about it? Here’s how to avoid colds without fail.

Often the cold is a disease that is underestimated because, in most cases, it does not lead to a high fever. However, this is a condition salute which could really bring a lot of trouble to ours body or simply our way of dealing with everyday life. In many cases, it clears up within days and there is no need to take it antibiotics o drugs specific. However, there are natural remedies that give us the opportunity to prevent the disease and live peacefully.

With the pandemic of Coronavirus we learned how important hand washing is in terms of disease prevention (especially viral ones). Washing hands, therefore, is one of the first tricks we can implement to avoid colds without fail. It is important, therefore, wash them often (not all the time), especially after we’ve shaken hands with someone with a cold or just walked into the house.

Here are other tips

Another tip to avoid colds is to drink a lot of water. It is a good habit that allows us to eliminate many toxins and keep our body hydrated. Expert advice is to consume at least a couple of liters of water a day, as well as eat plenty of fruit and vegetables.

Other tips can be very useful in order to avoid colds. Among the more practical ones are to keep the casa cleanpaying particular attention to the bedrooms, as well as making sure you sleep at least 7 or 8 hours a day.