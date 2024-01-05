Avoid cravings: How to pay attention to your diet

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report an error

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. With just two clicks you can report the error to the editorial team.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they are genetically modified

You should conquer a sudden craving if you want to achieve success in losing weight. We explain to you why and how food cravings develop and what warning signs you can pay attention to. We also give you tips on foods that stop cravings.

Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we receive a commission – at no additional cost to you! More info

Cravings differentiate between sweets and savory foods. However, with all attacks, your willpower suddenly weakens and you crave unhealthy snacks. And then you’ll probably ask yourself afterwards how this could have happened.

Many people who are trying to lose weight become distraught after a food craving and cannot understand why it happened. After all, you’ve been eating healthy all day. But in the evening you feel like eating a lot of unhealthy food.

Not only can this phenomenon be explained and recognized in advance – there are also tips on how to stop and avoid your cravings.

This is how cravings arise

There are numerous causes for developing cravings for certain foods. A common reason is that you are actually thirsty. Instead of drinking water, grab candy or chips. This means you confused thirst with hunger.

If you eat something sweet at this moment, you are consuming carbohydrates, which are quickly converted into blood sugar in the body. The blood sugar level then rises, which subsequently causes the pancreas to secrete more insulin. The blood sugar level drops rapidly, which means you actually develop more hunger and cravings. A vicious circle has begun.

In addition to insulin, there are other hormones that influence the feeling of hunger. These include cortisol, norepinephrine, serotonin and various growth hormones.

Intermittent fasting for beginners: The 10 most important questions answered

Cortisol is released more when you experience too much stress. This often happens in everyday life. You rush to different meetings, do several tasks at the same time or have to juggle work and family. You don’t have time to eat during the day. When you wind down in the evening, cortisol levels rise and feelings of hunger hit you with full force.

At that moment you just want to reward yourself for the tiring day. Eating for frustration offers a similar phenomenon. Unpleasant daily experiences or too much stress will eventually lead you to a point where you stuff a bag of chips or a bar of chocolate all at once in frustration.

If you don’t sleep enough, more ghrelin is released. This stimulates the appetite. Lack of sleep makes you ravenous, studies reported by Ärzteblatt even show this.

Recognize cravings and take action against them

Cravings are not always due to lack of sleep or stress. In certain cases, cravings can also indicate a nutrient deficiency. If you always reach for chocolate when you have cravings, you could be suffering from a magnesium deficiency. Raw cocoa in particular provides magnesium, which your body has recognized. The desire for cheese can also be due to a deficiency. In this case, you lack vitamins A and B12, salt and calcium.

If the cravings lead to suffering, you should interpret this as a warning signal. Such an excessive appetite is usually caused by physical or mental disorders. The physical disorder is usually caused by thyroid disease or a previously undetected diabetes disease. Even migraine sufferers are not protected from this. Here the craving indicates the approaching headache. Mental disorders cause pathological cravings, especially in the case of depression.

If the cravings occur at shorter and shorter intervals, sometimes even daily, you should see a doctor. If you have already become very overweight or have to vomit after the attacks, you should also seek treatment.

Other symptoms that may require treatment include constant hunger with high food intake and weight loss, or if you constantly feel stressed, nervous or depressed. If you experience headaches and visual disturbances after cravings, you should think about migraines and seek treatment for them.

Physical signals after a food craving can also appear in the gastrointestinal area. See your doctor if you subsequently experience diarrhea or constipation. You shouldn’t just dismiss stomach pain either.

The types of cravings at a glance

There are different types of cravings. The most common is a craving for carbohydrate-rich and sweet foods. There are also people who constantly crave something salty or develop cravings in the evening hours.

Anyone who likes sweets and carbohydrates will experience situations in which they have hypoglycemia. This can easily happen when you want to lose weight. You forbid yourself carbohydrates during the day and don’t feel full at breakfast or lunch. By the afternoon at the latest, you will notice that you are no longer productive because your brain is lacking glucose and amino acids. As a result, you develop a craving for sweets.

Some people lack serotonin, also known as the happiness hormone. They then increasingly turn to sweets that satisfy them. However, the moment of happiness doesn’t last long.

Also interesting: After a week, a month, a year – what happens to your body when you fast intermittently

If you develop an appetite for salty foods during your cravings, you should contact your family doctor. Often there are previously undiagnosed diseases such as diabetes mellitus, thyroid disorders or fluctuations in blood pressure.

The desire for salty foods can also be reflected in a lack of minerals. This can be caused by sweating too much, eating unhealthy snacks or taking breaks to eat for too long. Perhaps you have mentally overexerted yourself or are living a very unhealthy lifestyle overall. Sometimes there is also a lack of sleep. A special form of this is the craving for cheese in stressful situations. In this case, there is a calcium deficiency.

If you develop cravings in the evening, you have either avoided carbohydrates during the day or simply not eaten anything for too long. This stresses the body and at a certain point it releases cortisol. In the evening the level is so high that you grab everything that is fun to eat, but is usually unhealthy.

Pay attention to your body’s signals

If you often suffer from food cravings, you should take this seriously and think about your overall diet. It is important to be able to interpret what your body wants to tell you. This is the only way you can take targeted countermeasures.

If you have a craving for chocolate, your body is lacking magnesium and glucose. Eat a banana or a handful of nuts, give him a healthy reward.

If you like sweets when you have cravings, there is also a lack of glucose. Balance it with banana, dried fruit or nuts. Glucose is also missing from cakes. Replace this with vegetables, fruit and whole grain products.

HelloFresh (ad)

Do you want to cook healthy food for yourself, but don’t have time to shop?

Chips and salty nuts indicate that salt is missing. Instead, eat whole grain bread with butter and salt and a few olives. Burgers or pizza also indicate a lack of salt. Vegetable sticks with hummus, hard-boiled eggs or even nuts are better suited here.

Cravings for meat indicate a lack of iron and vitamin B1. Replace it with legumes such as lentils, chickpeas and pumpkin seeds. As already described, cheese lacks calcium, but also vitamin A, B12, salt and energy. If you like, salmon, broccoli and high-quality cheese alternatives offer balance.

If you constantly eat apples, you are lacking water. Therefore, drink enough and sometimes use other types of fruit. With the constant use of fried things, fatty acids are particularly missing. You can also compensate for this very well with avocado bread and fish.

Also interesting: Less sugar: How to beat your addiction to sweets

How to avoid your food cravings

There are a few things that are very successful in preventing cravings from occurring in the first place. We have put together a few tips for you.

Eat regularly: Regularly does not mean constantly, but at fixed times and evenly distributed throughout the day. Plan breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks so that meal breaks are not too long. However, the breaks are important so that you develop feelings of hunger. Eat slowly and carefully. Choose your foods consciously and healthily.

Don’t skip breakfast: Many people think that they will lose weight faster if they skip breakfast. Make your morning meal rich in protein. This keeps you full for a long time and keeps your blood sugar level constant. This way you can get through until lunchtime without feeling hungry.

Harness the power of proteins: Started in the morning, proteins should also determine the rest of your menu. For example, eat quark, beans and chicken. This means you have enough energy throughout the day and your blood sugar levels don’t go on a roller coaster.

Drink enough and properly: On the one hand, you should consume a sufficient amount of fluid per day. The German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends a daily amount of 1.5 liters. If you feel hungry, start by drinking a glass of water. If you confused hunger and thirst, the problem is solved and you don’t mistakenly grab an (unhealthy) snack. If you still experience cravings between meals, a cup of tea will help. The warm drink curbs the appetite, especially if you drink green or peppermint tea.

Exercise daily: It should be half an hour of physical activity a day. Exercise burns calories effectively, especially when it involves a sport like strength training. If you exercise regularly and over the long term, you will permanently suppress your appetite and develop a normal feeling of hunger. Just like you know it from childhood.

Stay honest: Every time you experience a craving, you should ask yourself why it is happening now and why you want to grab chocolate or gummy bears at that moment. Become aware of when you eat and what you eat. If you have difficulties in this area, contact a nutritional advice center. Here you will receive professional support and safe support in your project.

Try recipes to combat cravings

We at Focus have thought about which recipes we can use to offer you a way to combat cravings.

We have developed four breakfast ideas for a successful start to the day.

These recipes are ideal for lunch and dinner and will help you lose weight but still fill you up.

There are also great snacks for in between meals that stop cravings and that you shouldn’t miss out on.

See also:

Use these tricks to stimulate your metabolism while eating

Share this: Facebook

X

