Which foods you should absolutely avoid

If you want to eat healthily, the first thing to do is to banish the unhealthiest foods from your diet and swap them for healthy foods. But which foods are the unhealthiest? And why are these foods so dangerous?

In 2012, 702,308 people died in the United States from cardiovascular disease (including stroke) and diabetes. researchers from the University of Cambridge and nutritionists from Boston and New York then investigated how many of these deaths could be attributed to nutritional errors and published their findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association ( 1 ).

An estimated 318,000 of those deaths are diet-related, the scientists said. Most of these occurred as a result of excessive salt consumption (over 66,000 deaths). It is almost as harmful if you consume too many processed meat products, too many sugar-sweetened drinks and at the same time not enough sources of omega-3 fatty acids, too few vegetables, too few fruits and not enough nuts and seeds.

Our vegan cooking school is online

Our vegan Cooking school is online! Take a look around to see which cooking course is ideal for you. Here you will find all our onlinecooking classeswhere you can also register.

What are the most dangerous foods?

The three most dangerous food groups are:

Products rich in salt (and thus almost all finished products including bread, snacks, sausage and cheese) Processed Meat Products Beverages sweetened with sugar

Processed meat products in particular are often very high in salt at the same time, such as sausages and cold cuts, all kinds of small sausages, breakfast meat (canned meat), beef jerky (dried meat), corned beef, etc. In addition, these products often do not contain normal salt but curing salt (sodium nitrite), which poses another health risk due to its nitrite content, as it is considered carcinogenic.

Of course, there are now manufacturers in this area too, who e.g. B. produce natural jerky (without artificial additives and without curing salt). So if you want to fall back on this type of food, then first look out for high-quality products that you usually won’t find in conventional supermarkets, but may be available directly from the manufacturer, online or in organic supermarkets. However, these are often also high in salt, so you should keep an eye on the amount consumed.

Here you will find naturbelassenes Jerky

Which foods should you definitely eat?

In another study ( 2 ), presented in 2019 at a conference of American Heart Association) 400,000 cardiovascular deaths and their actual causes were examined. Here, too, it was found that 9 percent of these deaths only occurred because those affected had eaten too much salt.

This study also confirmed that foods can be deadly even if you do NOT eat them or if you don’t like eating them, such as fruit, vegetables, whole grains and nuts. The numbers look like this:

11.6 percent of deaths occurred because insufficient nuts and seeds were eaten, 11.5 percent because there were not enough vegetables on the table and 10.4 percent because those affected did not like whole grains.

In what quantity are the unhealthy foods dangerous?

Now the question arises as to which amount of salt is problematic, which amount of sausage is too much and which amount of vegetables is too little. According to the first study mentioned above, these amounts should be used as a guide:

Do not eat more than 5g of salt per day!

This amount of salt applies to both the salt contained in ready-made products and the salt that you add to your meals.

Be sure to read the list of ingredients on your food. If the sodium content is specified there, e.g. For example, 0.3g per serving, you can multiply that number by 2.5 to get the salt content per serving.

Do not eat processed meat products!

As far as processed meat products are concerned, the required rule can be implemented without a great deal of calculation work. The permitted amount is exactly 0 grams. These foods should therefore not be eaten at all if you want to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

Do not drink sugared drinks!

It is also the case with drinks sweetened with sugar that you should not consume them, even in the smallest amounts. An ideal drink is mineral water – if desired with a dash of lemon juice (freshly squeezed).

How to avoid dangerous foods and eat healthily

If you follow the three rules above, you are already on a very good path. If you also ensure a lot of exercise and observe the following rules, which are also taken from the above study, your risk of having to die as a result of cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes drops enormously:

Eat more than 20g of nuts and seeds a day! Consume more than 250 mg of omega-3 fatty acids! (This refers to the long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA found in oily sea fish. If you have a plant-based diet, please read this article: Meeting your omega-3 needs vegan Eat more than 400g of vegetables and more than 300g of fruit per day! Eat 125g or more of whole grains a day!

Detailed information for optimal healthy nutrition can be found here:

The 25 rules of a healthy diet

Our ZDG cookbooks, our salad recipe book, our quick dishes cookbook, our recipe section or our Koch channel on Youtube.