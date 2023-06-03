Avoid getting up from the table with a swollen belly: according to experts it also depends on how much you drink during meals

According to experts, there is a method to avoid getting up from the table with a swollen belly, and the secret lies in the water we drink.

For a long time the myth that drinking during meals is bad for you has been debunked, but a fund of truth continues to persist. Indeed drink during meals it doesn’t hurt, but it can go to compromising our digestive process if done incorrectly. After meals it is not uncommon for a certain swelling to be noticed in the abdominal area; this can be due to what we eat or to particular food intolerances. Excluding these, however, water could be the reason for the aforementioned swelling.

The expert nutritionist biologist Licia Podda explained to Il Corriere della Sera that if we notice a certain swelling after meals, the fault could be the water we consumed, which interferes with the gastric juices and therefore triggers a process that makes you feel bloated. To avoid digestive problems we need to know how much water to drink with meals: the perfect amount is 1-3 glasses of water with main meals. To avoid the mistake of consuming 1 liter or more of water: for proper hydration (and digestion) the recommended 2 liters of water per day should be consumed just away from meals.

A modest quantity of water can certainly help the digestion of some foods, especially very dry ones such as crackers and bread sticks; the water in this case will join the gastric juices and will facilitate the mixing of the food. Excessive fluid intake during meals it can on the contrary go to strain digestionaccording to the expert nutritionist, leading to secondary problems such as acidity or gastroesophageal reflux. In some cases huge quantities of water could create even more serious health problems.

The doctor therefore advises not to exceed three glasses of water, which it can be natural, sparkling or simply from the tap (provided it is safe to consume). The perfect water for meals is that bicarbonate-calcium, which lowers the acidity in the stomach and helps digestion in people suffering from acidity and reflux. Finally, let’s clarify one last detail: we are talking about water and not other liquids. From 1-3 glasses at meals are therefore excluding all alcoholic and carbonated drinks. Wine can be consumed in small doses, maximum 1 glass a day, but for the rest, rely on good old water.