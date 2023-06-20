Home » Avoid impurities: Three rituals in the morning damage your skin
Health

by admin
The skin has to endure a lot during the day, so the ideal care in the morning is important. But if you do three typical things in the morning, you end up doing the opposite. Read here which mistakes you should not make in the morning.

Many people know this problem: You freshen up in the morning and leave the house almost perfectly. And then in the afternoon you look in the mirror and your skin looks really impure. This is often due to three wrong routines in the morning.

What are you doing wrong? It’s possible that your morning routine is to blame and you’re doing things that are absolutely harmful to your skin.

1. No facialPeeling in the morning

If you come too close to your skin in the morning with aggressive lotions or peelings, you are taking away its natural protective layer right at the start of the day. Not only that, but your skin generally becomes thinner and more sensitive as a result.

You can save the “dirt” from the pores for the evening. For a morning routine, moisturizing cleansers are a better choice.

2. Be sure to wash your face thoroughly

The biggest mistake you can make: not washing your face. Fats and oils have collected in the pores overnight and they want to get out again as quickly as possible. Or rather they should, because otherwise they clog your skin and the result is nasty impurities.

Another mistake is only using cold water instead of warm. Only warm water with some cleansing product can fight the greasy layer on the skin. Of course, you can still splash cold water on your face to wake you up – but you should use warm water afterwards.

3. Don’t fight pimples in the morning

Even worse than working with an overly aggressive lotion in the morning is working on blemishes. Your skin has recovered well over the night and is therefore extremely sensitive in the morning.

If you squeeze blackheads and pimples there, there is a very high probability that the area will only become unnecessarily inflamed.

