Avoid inflammation: Five things help immediately against mosquito bites

Mosquitoes are part of summer – and many people are regularly bitten by the pests. Read here what you can do about itching and how to avoid dangerous inflammation.

Summer is a great season: long days, warm weather and good mood. But of course it also has its downsides. These are, for example, the mosquitoes, which can rob you of sleep at night.

Five helpful tips against mosquito bites

Not only does the sting look ugly, it can also itch and, in the worst case, become inflamed. But with a few tips, you can quickly remedy the situation.

Cool the sting

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve been bitten by a mosquito, wasp, bee or bumblebee – you should always cool down first of all so that the swelling goes down. Also, it doesn’t hurt as much anymore. A cold, wet towel works perfectly for this.

Spit on the mosquito bite

It may not sound and be that appetizing, but it can work wonders. On the one hand, saliva has a certain antibacterial effect and, on the other hand, it can cool you down.

Heat against mosquito bites

Not only cold helps against the bites, but also heat. They ensure that the mosquito’s protein is broken down in the bite. For example, you can use a hair dryer or a towel with hot water. It should be hotter than 45 degrees Celsius. However, you should be careful with your skin so that you don’t get burned or reddened.

A piece of onion

The onion has a special antibacterial effect and cools at the same time. So twice as helpful. To do this, cut off a piece of onion and place it on the mosquito bite.

Put honey on the sting

No onion at home? Honey does too! It also helps against mosquito bites, especially if the mosquito bite is scratched or infected.

