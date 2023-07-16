“Avoid outdoor events. No attacks on hospitals”

Supervise the emergency. The oncoming heat wave, with temperatures well above 40 degrees, is sounding an alarm similar to what can be heard when there are fears of heavy rainfall and flooding. Explains the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci: «We are monitoring and following the situation hour by hour».

Hot, record temperatures: 48 degrees in Spain and 54 in California. «Never recorded peaks so far»

In Athens they closed the Acropolis during the hottest hours, are there risks of similar measures in Italy?

«Even in the United States they have discouraged open-air musical events with many people. Let’s follow the evolution of temperatures in the coming days. With the other competent ministers, if necessary, we will consider implementing some measures. During the hottest hours, large crowds in outdoor locations with particularly high temperatures should be discouraged. We will follow the progress of the situation. Here, going to the Colosseum when there are 43 degrees is not advisable, especially for an elderly person ».

Minister, forecasts announce a new extraordinary heat wave. How is the health system preparing?

«Heat waves have been a frequent phenomenon for many years now. Both the ASL and the hospitals have been active for some time to deal with the emergency. I am sure that all operators, starting with general practitioners, will not fail to give their support. I would like to remind you that you protect yourself from the excessive summer heat by drinking lots of water, favoring a diet with fresh fruit and vegetables, avoiding fatty foods and excessive alcohol. On this we have issued, as the Ministry of Health, a decalogue with rules that help fight the heat. It can be consulted in pharmacies, general practitioners’ and veterinarians’ offices. Particular attention must be given to the most fragile, the elderly and children”.

The air conditioning has been cleared through customs, when needed it must be used.

«It is necessary to ensure that the environments, where possible, are refrigerated. In principle, however, one should not overdo it, it is advisable to use it with caution, to keep the set temperature between 25 and 27 degrees. And beware of sudden temperature changes when going from inside to outside. Obviously you also need to avoid leaving the house during the hottest hours, between 11 and 18 “.

Aren’t you afraid that the emergency rooms, which are already normally in trouble, could go into crisis due to the influx of patients who have felt ill from the heat?

«In the emergency rooms they are prepared. I am well aware of the sacrifices of emergency operators and I began my experience as a minister trying to improve their working and economic conditions. But I would like to remind everyone that it is good to go to the emergency room when there are important symptoms that require urgent intervention. For all other symptoms, it is necessary to avoid crowding the emergency rooms, it is better to contact the family doctor who knows his patients well. In this way we avoid the clogging of departments that should deal with more serious cases ».

The problem is that family doctors are also on vacation.

«No, general practitioners organize themselves, ensuring turnover with temporary substitutes. Of course, we know, even family doctors have difficulties to deal with caused by factors for which the causes are linked to the past. I am thinking of the hiring freeze and the cuts in healthcare of 37 billion euros between 2010 and 2019″.

It is important to protect the elderly.

«I always remember that Italy is the second nation in the world for life expectancy, the longest after Japan. Having a large elderly population, we can have a greater incidence of the effects of this excessive heat. This is why the Decalogue is important.”

In 2022 in Europe there were 61,000 victims of extreme temperatures. Are you afraid that that figure could be exceeded?

“I do not think so. Last year, let us remember, the high temperatures began much earlier, already in mid-May, and continued for a much longer period of time: there were almost three months of terrible heat. In this case, the alert arrives in mid-July. We will not surpass that sad record».

Will you eliminate the isolation obligation for Covid positives?

“Yes, we are working on it, the provision is expected in the next few days, also because the data is now comforting”.

In recent days there has been talk of some structural problems in Italian health care: lack of general practitioners, specialists and nurses, especially in emergency rooms, waiting lists that are still too long.

«I believe that we can no longer save on health. We are working to get more funds. However, I would like to specify that the funding must then be spent well by the Regions. We need structural intervention. We are working to have more students in medical faculties, to make all health professions more attractive both in terms of economics and work organization”.

On the waiting lists, you were peremptory in calling the Regions due to the delays in using the funds to cut times.

“Absolutely. And I see that now something is moving.

