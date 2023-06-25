Avoid these foods immediately if you have a swollen belly: the result is immediate and your figure will be perfect

A swollen belly can be a real problem, but there are some foods to avoid to try to counteract it: here’s what you need to know about it

As many will surely already know, a swollen belly can be a real problem but there are some methods to counter it and among these there is that of avoiding certain foods: here’s what you need to know about it.

A swollen belly can be a problem: here’s how to avoid it

The warm season has now arrived and with it comes the time to go to the beach and wear the dreaded bathing suit. It may happen that during the winter season you have gained a few extra pounds and have not been able to lose them before the summer.

The fundamental thing is to feel good and in particular to stay healthy. Consequently, it is important to follow some rules such as paying attention to the foods you consume since some foods could cause annoying problems, to say the least, especially in the intestine.

Among the best known and most common problems there is certainly a swollen bellyin particular the female sex suffers from this annoyance and it is usually caused by an incorrect lifestyle.

Sometimes not only does one feel a gas accumulationbut it may also happen that you feel severe pain. If this problem occurs sporadically then, usually, it resolves itself in a short time, otherwise it is necessary to understand if there is something that can be changed, perhaps in the power supply.

Swollen belly? Here are the foods to avoid if you have this problem

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, a swollen belly can be a real problem but to deal with it it could be useful to eliminate some foods, even if only for a period, and try to see what happens.

A swollen belly can be a problem: here’s how to avoid it

Often, the first thing one thinks of doing is to use drugs that solve the problem, but in reality these could be avoided paying more attention to nutrition.

The first thing to understand is that some foods can create more gas in the intestines respect to others. Among these are the beans, broccoli and cauliflower. But not only that, in fact, also the pears, garlic and onion they can make the situation worse.

So to try to fix the problem it could be useful to reduce or eliminate the consumption of the foods just mentioned. As you can easily guess, the foods mentioned are vegetables, so it could be useful to use some precautions to reduce fermentation.

Among the possibilities is to use some spices such as bay leaf or fennel seeds. Plus it’s important reduce the consumption of carbonated drinks or drinks rich in sugars.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

